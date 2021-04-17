Some love French letters, others swear by morning-after pills, but for our beloved great leader Carrie Lam and chums, nothing is more effective than a bit of flag-waving and gun play when it comes to preventing foreign penetration. On Thursday (April 15) Hong Kong marked its first “National Security Education Day” following the imposition of the catch-all national security law last year. Under the national security law that was drafted and promulgated in Peking in June, the Hong Kong government is required to “promote national security education in schools and universities.” Accordingly, educational institutions – from kindergartens to high schools – across the city held mandatory events promoting the virtues of Chinese rule and the importance of national security. “For all acts that harm national security and Hong Kong’s prosperity, we must take actions,” Luo Huining, a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the Director of the Liaison Office to Hong Kong’s government, said. “For some foreign forces that endanger national security, we must fight back when we should fight back so we will teach them a lesson.”

And so robust actions were taken, just as Comrade Luo had wanted: children across the city were required to raise the Chinese flag and sing the national anthem. Some were invited to an open day at the Hong Kong Police College in Wong Chuk Hang where, after goose-stepping on parade, police officers carried out drills, anti-terrorism exercises and showcased their armored vehicles in a brilliant demonstration of military prowess and might which I am only too pleased to say was absolutely befitting of President Xi’s latest mantras of “dare and draw [one’s] dazzling sword” and “fight to win wars”. I must also add that the National Security Education Day events quite magnificently catered for all tastes: for those schoolchildren who are ambitious enough to aspire to join the Hong Kong Police Force – which has the honor of being the most sanctioned police force in the world and thus holds the unofficial record of having the most number of serving officers without a bank account – blank grenade launchers, handguns, and automatic rifles were casually laid on folding tables for them to try their hands on in a manner that would make a Taliban training camp seem like a sandpit. My only criticism was that the event did not actually go far enough: in a complete overhaul of the education system announced in February, the new subject of “Citizenship and Social Development” would see Hong Kong’s schoolchildren being taught to “uphold national interests”, and, when necessary, “sacrifice oneself for one’s motherland”. In for a penny, in for a quid – if we are already prepared to let our children try their hands on grenade launchers and automatic rifles at the not-so-ripe age of six, we may as well go the whole hog and integrate the arts of DIY-ing and putting on suicide vests into Art and PE lessons. Surely it would only make the west even more scared of us, and that can’t be all bad for national security, can it?

The pièce de resistance, though, were the sideline stalls in the Police College, which distributed themed merchandise, including teddy bears dressed as riot police, figurines of officers holding miniature use-of-force warning flags, and key rings which said “warning – teargas” – all be yours for a mere HKD 888.

It is indeed truly right and just, our duty and salvation, always and everywhere to remind ourselves of the virtues of Chinese rule and the importance of national security. Just ten months after the imposition of the national security law we now see the city’s opposition being purged in its entirety: every single prominent Hong Kong activist is now either in jail or exile, with high-profile “troublemakers” such as Martin Lee, Jimmy Lai, Margaret Ng, and Albert Ho all facing the prospect of spending at least the next five years in prison. Now that we have got rid of the troublemakers we can start to sort out the kids. With the city’s next generation being introduced to goose step and propaganda, and well-prepared for grenade launchers and automatic rifles, it is almost impossible not to feel hopeful and gay about the future of Hong Kong. This I say with all my heart.

(Joseph Long is a London-based writer and linguist from Hong Kong.)

