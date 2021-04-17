For the pro-establishment camp, the best fighter is not Carrie Lam nor Jackie Chan, but Tian Feilong.

On Monday, “AM730” published an interview with Tian Feilong, the official scholar of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), in which he again bombarded the Hong Kong pro-establishment camp. He said that the city’s past requirements for “patriots ruling Hong Kong” were too lenient, resulting in the emergence of many “two-faced factions” in this patriotic camp. He said that many senior officials in the Legislative Council, the courts and the government dare not stick to their principled positions and cannot manifest themselves as “staunch patriots.” He also said that there are members of the pro-government camp who are “unmotivated, inactive, and irresponsible in governance,” thus resulting in Hong Kong’s social movement toward a more radical direction. This is the second time within a month that Tian Feilong has lashed out at the pro-China lawmakers.

Early last month, he wrote in Ming Pao that “What the central government is determined to create is not rubber stamps or loyal garbage, but virtuous patriots.” The remark drew backlash from Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing politicians, and Hong Kong deputy to the National People’s Congress Ip Kwok-him countered by saying that Tian “might be considered a ‘garbage scholar’ with such an argument.” This time, there should be no one else who dares to refute Tian publicly.

Tian Feilong is not only an associate professor at Beihang University’s Law School in Beijing, and the executive director of the law school’s One Country Two Systems, but also the director of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, which is directly under China’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office. It is precisely because of this capacity that his words carry a different weight, making him a powerful fighter. When an official think-tank makes a public statement, it is seldom for the purpose of expressing personal opinions, but rather to say things that are not convenient for the leaders to say in public, or to speculate what the leaders want to say. Therefore, the two times Tian Feilong bombarded the pro-establishment faction is neither a random statement nor a slip of the tongue, but represents the views of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office and even the top leadership of the Hong Kong and Macau system.

Beijing’s Hong Kong and Macau officials have long expressed their discontent with the pro-establishment camp. It is only that in the past, in order to maintain stability in the city, they could not interfere in Hong Kong’s affairs in an overly high profile and had to use them as a middleman to control Hong Kong, so the officials turned a blind eye to their incompetence. As a matter of fact, most of these people have low capabilities and are profit-oriented, willing to forsake justice for benefits. They merely won the trust and support of some Chinese officials by expressing political loyalty, rather than being favored for their outstanding abilities and excellent performance. Their greatest characteristic and most important asset is their loyalty, and they will pounce on whoever Beijing asks them to bite and fight to put on a good show, but in many cases they are unable to accomplish anything. Moreover, their approaches are sometimes polar opposites of the Beijing officials’ intentions, plus they are too incompetent to effectively implement Beijing’s wishes, sometimes even disobeying Beijing’s orders to protect their own interests. They have made a mess of Hong Kong with their governance.

Nevertheless, due to the political reality of Hong Kong and the need for reunification, Beijing had always tolerated these people in silence. Now that there are drastic changes in the political situation, Beijing no longer needs the help of such garbage with insatiable greed to govern Hong Kong, thus their worthiness fell dramatically, so it is reasonable to use Tian Feilong’s words to vent their discontent. To the Hong Kong pro-establishment faction, if Beijing’s leaders are only sending them a warning through Tian Fei-long, that is already great news. What is more likely is that Beijing is preparing to purge the pro-establishment camp with a heavy hand, and Tian’s article and interview are just a prelude. When CCP leaders want to eliminate their political opponents, they always start with public opinion to condemn them, and then strike hard when the time is right.

In fact, Tian Feilong’s accusations against the pro-establishment camp are escalating. The previous accusations provoked more derision and dissatisfaction with their lack of competence, but the accusations made in this interview are much more serious. “Two-faced faction” is double-dipping, which means that they are ostensibly loyal to Beijing, but secretly they are flirting with the West and have intricate ties with the opposition. This is a sign of disloyalty, which is a “capital crime” in Chinese Communist politics, even more serious than blatant confrontation by the opposition. As for the “lack of ability, lack of initiative, lack of commitment and lack of responsibility in governance,” which led the social movement in Hong Kong to a more radical direction, these are also very serious accusations. The implication is that the “chaos” in Hong Kong is the result of such unmotivated, inactive, and irresponsible garbage. This is a dereliction of duty and a major crime in the CCP officialdom.

With such serious crimes, how can Beijing let them go so easily? Those pro-China lawmakers who are regarded as garbage, disloyal and incompetent may be barred from participating in this year’s Legislative Council election, and even be excluded from the Election Committee, while the more serious ones will be held accountable for their crimes.

It is foreseeable that the day the overall situation in Hong Kong will be finalized when the pro-establishment camp is purged, and all the formerly smugly favored ones are eliminated. Moreover, the best political maneuver to quickly restore Hong Kong from chaos to stability is to single out and sacrifice some of the most unpopular pro-Beijing lawmakers, so that the people of Hong Kong can release their anger. The public’s resistance to the regime may then be slightly reduced, followed by the implementation of certain policies, such as increasing the supply of land and housing, to achieve a substantial effect of buying hearts and minds. For Beijing, the cost of throwing away garbage is next to nothing, so why not?

(Poon Siu-to, veteran journalist)

