With the fourth wave of the epidemic reaching the end, according to the statistics on confirmed cases by the Department of Health, the locally confirmed cases have clearly dropped since Mar. 20, especially since the cases with unknown origins have been staying below two these days, it shows that the SAR government’s containment and tracking policies have been working pretty effectively. From where the trend of unknown cases is going, it seems like this virus that has been plaguing Hong Kong for more than a year will soon be suppressed, then the local economy will rebound faster and more pronounced.

The current epidemic preventive measures by the SAR government are sufficient in controlling large-scale outbreaks, therefore a new wave is unlikely to appear. However, the high-level officials in charge of public health must learn from the several waves of the outbreak to systematically improve prevention and fight against the virus. Only this can really reduce the lethality another virus in the next century will cause to Hong Kong.

Since the outbreak of Covid at the beginning of last year, I have been studying this global pandemic. I have realized that in order to control the spread of the virus, it is necessary to prevent external cases from entering, as well as quickly achieve “clearance” internally. Moreover, when effective vaccines have not yet been made available to the market, the abovementioned two aspects of anti-epidemic and preventive measures are even more important. If we recall the past four outbreaks, every onset was closely related to an imported source. Therefore the SAR government’s strict testing and prolonged quarantine of people entering the country are correct. As for cubing the spread of the virus locally, mandatory testing of buildings, sewage testing, compulsory quarantine, maintaining effective social distancing, and mask orders, can all greatly alleviate the epidemic. My readers, if you look around at a few places where the epidemic is effectively controlled, such as New Zealand, Taiwan, Vietnam, etc., their economic recovery was way more significant than Western industrial power. This is evidence that only with the elimination of the epidemic would the economy regain momentum.

In terms of monitoring the development of the epidemic, the Hong Kong SAR government references the “real-time effective reproductive number for local cases” developed by the HKU School of Public Health. It is an indicator that is used to detect the spread of the epidemic, especially when the reproduction rate rises above 1, which means that the epidemic is worsening. The higher the reproduction number, the faster the speed of spread of the epidemic.

Although HKU’s “reproductive number” is an epidemic indicator commonly used in public health, it does not mean that we take it at face value and equate the number to the spread of the virus in Hong Kong. Why would I offer such a provocation? This is because this “reproductive number” has not matched exactly the epidemic situation locally. For example, in late-May and mid-June of last year, the reproductive number rose about 1, meaning that the situation was worsening, however, looking at the locally confirmed cases, especially those with unknown origins, there was a period when the number was closed to zero. Another example was during the onset of the virus outbreak in November last year, the reproductive number peaked in mid-month, but the daily local confirmed cases were only determined to have gradually decreased around late December, meaning that this indicator might not be too reliable.

To correctly formulate anti-epidemic policies, high-level public health officials must consider many different epidemic indexes. Since the current “reproductive rate” lacks high accuracy, therefore, to eliminate the one-in-a-century epidemic, the SAR government must equip itself with enough preventive gear in order to win.

(Kwan Cheuk-chiu, economist and director of ACE Centre for Business and Economic Research)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play