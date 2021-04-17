I pray for his well-being and the freedom for Hong Kong. First time I went to Hong Kong in 1980 I fell in Love with the city and the people. I went many times back until 5 years ago. The city I loved was gone, people looked sad and depressed, the vibrancy was gone, Hong Kong looked like a tired old woman. I have not been back, it’s too painful. My love for the people is still strong, so jimmy stay strong, I admire you from far. Much aloha from Maui Hawaii, Rose Royce❤️❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹

