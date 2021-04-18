The scene I longed to see finally appeared before my eyes: Police Commissioner Chris Tang declared he would bring those who report fake news and destroy Hong Kong’s security to justice and said he would make arrests and charge them as soon as he has evidence. I found it an excellent suggestion and hope the police will enforce the law fairly and strictly. Better take the innocent one down than let the guilty one go.

As a patriotic civilian, I have some suggestions that could reduce the workload of the police so that they could make accurate arrests on those who create fake news and call the wrongs as rights. Actually, it is not difficult at all. All they have to do is follow Facebook pages that specialize in exposing fake news, such as FactWire Fact Check, HKBU FactCheck Service, and Factcheck Lab, all of which have recorded a large amount of fake news.

Example No.1: In March 2021, Chris Wat claimed in her article that the Board members of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (WKCDA) had disagreements on acquiring artworks. The then WKCDA Vice Chairman Henry Tang and then WKCDA board member Selina Chow proposed to buy the works from Uli Sigg for M+ Museum. But the then board members CY Leung and Tsang Tak-sing did not think that M+ should collect western artworks. The truth is, however, Chow was never a board member of WKCDA, neither was Leung. Wat’s intentional criticism on M+ has not only disregarded the praise from China News Service on Sigg that he possesses “the complete collection of Chinese contemporary art,” and has “a clear collection theme and mature collection concept,” but she has also dragged the Standing Committee member of the CPPCC into the dispute, obviously with a hidden agenda. I hope Commissioner Tang would deal with this case seriously.

Example No.2: Director Lee Lik-chi published a post in April 2020 with a comment: “rubbish publisher published rubbish textbook.” Judging by the comments left by the others, many believed it and felt that the textbooks in Hong Kong need to be reviewed and regulated. They criticized the Education Bureau and its Secretary for being “incompetent,” “negligence,” “not doing their job,” and that it is “brainwash-education.” What Lee posted was not a textbook but from the book “Disappearing Lennon Walls,” a collection of articles. Lee has been known for spreading fake information on more than one occasion and punished by Facebook for violating its community guidelines. He has, obviously, a hidden agenda, and I hope Commissioner Tang would deal with this case seriously.

Example No.3: Alex Yeung, aka “Wah Kee,” openly criticized David Leung, Director of Public Prosecutions, in August 2020, accusing him of accepting foreign benefits. He denounced Leung a “scumbag yellow ribbon” who received foreign interests and perverted the course of justice. Yeung said Leung deliberately made a typo that caused the defendant to be acquitted and that he was preparing to run away and must have received foreign benefits. It was a serious allegation. But he has no evidence to back it up, which means he defamed government personnel and smeared the legal system. He must have a hidden agenda, so I hope Commissioner Tang could handle this case seriously.

Example No.4: Michael Luk of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions purposefully made a diagram on Facebook in September 2019 and criticized Li Ka-shing for profiteering in Shenzhen’s Wutongshan Tunnel project. But his accusation has backfired because he did not even get the fact right. CK Asset later clarified that Li Ka-shing and subsidiaries under Cheung Kong Holdings had never invested in the project. The irony is the beneficiaries of the project are a state-run company Yantiangang Group in Shenzhen, and another company called Dajia. Therefore what Luk did has attacked the governing credibility of the Shenzhen City government with a hidden agenda. I trust that Commissioner Tang will handle this matter strictly and fairly.

There are countless examples of fake news from the usual suspects, such as Dot Dot News and the Silent Majority for Hong Kong. In October 2019, Agence France-Presse (AFP) also confirmed the majority of the fake news since June 2019 have been originated from pro-Beijing, pro-government, and pro-police organizations. There are tens of thousands of members in these Facebook groups and pages. There is, of course, also fake news from the anti-ELAB movement supporters. All I ask for is that Commissioner Tang would be fair and see everyone as equal when he enforces the law.

