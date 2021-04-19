Ivan Lam Long-yin, who had been sent to jail for seven months for having been one among the crowds surrounding Hong Kong Police Headquarters, was released from prison on April 12. He posted an article on his Facebook page, likening the imprisonment to the experience of getting on the red minibus in the film called The Midnight After – having passed through a tunnel, the protagonist found that the people familiar to him are all gone in a spilt second - for more activists had been arrested, and people around had chosen to leave Hong Kong for good.

What he said is beyond doubt sorrowful. It is believed, however, that meanwhile, the Hong Kone people outside the walls felt like “only one day they had been in the cave, while outside millennia had passed”. The Hong Kong people born and grown up in the city would think they landed on a wrong place after a trip abroad for a period of time. Now that Hong Kong has gone from one extreme to the other in a space of just several months, how many of them are able to adapt to such an immense transformation?

Over the past decades, Hong Kong has been globally renowned for being the Pearl of the Orient, a shopping paradise and financial center, and appraised by international authoritative academic and financial institutions time and again as the freest place on earth. Minimum restrictions and interventions have been imposed on the citizens residing here, with the ruling rudiment of positive non-interventionism in effect, so that a flood of the crème de la crème from around the world have been attracted to the city by its reputation to make the islet a world-class cosmopolitan metropolis.

Even so, a wealth of rights and freedoms we used to take for granted have vanished into thin air over the past few months. The better part of Hong Kong people would not have conceived that open discussions over casting a blank vote would be made an offence against law, and the people working and dining in eateries would have to download the LeaveHomeSafe app and get vaccinated. All of these are measures depriving the citizens of the basic right to freedom of speech, and shrinking their room for choosing their own lives. Worse still, the ambiguity of the laws and grey area of law enforcement of have left redlines everywhere, which the citizens hardly know if they have gone beyond. In the course of time, everyone cannot but choose to stay reticent or refuse to cooperate, which makes it more costly yet less effective for the government to administer the city.

Such earth-shattering change comes with the change in the rudiment of governance adopted by the people at the helm. The positive non-interventionism has been ditched and replaced by the Chinese Communist Party model, which is the exact opposite of it – the authority is ubiquitous, and the regime will not feel secure unless every citizen, everything and every organization are under its control. In order to construct such a novel society, radical changes in the legal system, political structure, pedagogy, operations of media outlets and law enforcement standard are needed. And to achieve such earth-shaking changes, the storm caused will definitely suffocate the people, which is why the citizens feel alienated from the city. If even the Hong Kong people feel alienated and find it difficult to adapt to it, how can the international community take such an extreme makeover in good part effortlessly?

(Poon Siu-to, veteran journalist)

