While the world was watching on live TV a white police officer put on trial for allegedly killing a black man in Minneapolis in the United States, Hong Kong was witnessing historic legal proceedings in which several prominent lawyers and activists were convicted last week. Among them were three eminent and respected lawyers, Martin Lee, Albert Ho and Margaret Ng. Hong Kong’s public and the world know about their background, their credibility and, more importantly, their long-standing commitment to democracy and the rule of law. The speech delivered by Margaret Ng in court gained publicity around the globe. She said, “The rule of law not only has to be defended in court, but in the streets and community.” “Rule of law is not just about the law, but governance, and laws that protect rights tend to win trust among the people.” Leading barrister Audrey Eu, counsel for Jimmy Lai, said that her client was exercising his constitutional right to peaceful assembly, and was neither doing it out of greed nor for personal gain . This is also true for all the accused—they did not do it for their personal gain but safeguarding the principles of democracy and the rule of law. And to defend the rule of law, they resorted to peaceful and non-violent action that however could result in personal sacrifices.

Much like the three lawyers who were convicted last week, many other lawyers have sacrificed their own freedom for a greater cause. Notable examples include Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi. Regarded unequivocally as icons of freedom and democracy today, the two lawyers achieved their end goals through tremendous personal sacrifices.

Interestingly, the non-violent activism upheld by both Gandhi and Mandela are linked to racism and the unjust laws in South Africa. Gandhi started his non-violent activism in South Africa and then later brought that to India. During his time in South Africa, Gandhi was convicted and imprisoned several times. In fact, Mandela wrote an article entitled “Gandhi, the Prisoner.” In this article Mandela wrote that during his twenty-one years in South Africa, Gandhi was convicted and sentenced four times: the first, in January 1908 for two months; the second, October 1908 for three months; the third, in February 1913 for three months; the fourth, in November 1913 to nine months hard with labor. Mandela, referring to the arrests of Gandhi, wrote: “The State had not yet invented the vast repertoire of so-called ‘security laws’ that we had to contend with in our [Mandela’s] time. There was no Terrorism Act, … no Internal Security Act, or detentions without trial. Gandhi was arrested for deliberately breaching laws that were unjust because they discriminated against Indians and violated their dignity and their freedom.” Mandela also wrote about how Gandhi was treated by the then South African government: “Gandhi himself was treated with utmost indignity on several occasions … On two occasions, … he was marched from the gaol to the station in prison garb, handcuffed, with his prison kit on his head. … For Gandhi, it was part of his suffering, part of the struggle against inhumanity.” We all know such degrading actions in the end brought local and global sympathy and support to Gandhi and shame to the authorities who resorted to them.

When Gandhi returned to India from South Africa to fight for its independence, he was again arrested, convicted, and imprisoned more than once. The then British Government in India enacted special laws such as the Rowlatt Act to treat civil disobedience participants as criminals. In fact, such laws provided anyone arrested and detained by the British authorities without the right to judicial review or a fair trial. In 1919 Gandhi was arrested for defying an order from the authorities not to enter New Delhi. Gandhi was once again arrested in 1922 and tried for sedition and was sentenced to six years in prison. After that, he was arrested and spent time in jail time and again. All throughout, he appealed for non-violence and peaceful action: he told his followers that even when the government resorted to violent action against them, they should always respond with non-violent actions.

Both Gandhi and Mandela, especially as lawyers, understood the importance of freedoms and a society based on the rule of law. They fought by non-violent and peaceful means. And they sacrificed, and suffered multiple convictions and lengthy and harsh prison terms. During their imprisonments they won over the hearts and minds of the world. And in the end, they both achieved their end goal to free their people and reinstate fair laws and the rule of law in their countries.

The struggle to sustain the rule of law in any country is difficult. While acknowledging the peaceful and non-violent actions by all political activists, lawyers play an important role. During the last couple of years, many were arrested in Hong Kong for taking part in protests and violating the recently enacted National Security Law. Defending the accused is going to be an extremely challenging task for lawyers. Hong Kong is blessed with a great legal tradition. Thus, much like Martin Lee, Albert Ho and Margaret Ng, many other lawyers have contributed tremendously to the development of Hong Kong’s legal system. In fact, lawyers act often as a catalyst for change within this very system. In other words, lawyers have ushered in changes in the legal system and the best legal practices, inside and outside the court rooms. In Hong Kong, lawyers have staged peaceful and silent marches several times; inside the court rooms, they have defended their clients vigorously and honorably. While it seems like a Herculean task, much inspiration can be drawn from the lives of great lawyers like Gandhi and Mandela. The struggle for the rule of law is a long and ongoing one. Every small effort contributes to a positive final result. It is difficult to maintain hope when the situation seems hopeless. But it was also that same hope that kept Gandhi and Mandela going and made it possible for them to ultimately achieve their end goal.

(Yan Kei, Advocate for criminal justice reforms)

