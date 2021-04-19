Although it may seem like a good idea to ban Chinese state broadcasters from overseas platforms, it is both dangerous and counterproductive.

An attempt to do so has recently been made to remove both the China Global Television Network and CCTV4 from the Eutelsat Europe-based satellite broadcasting platform. This move has been made by thirteen people who are “victims of forced TV confession by China”.

Among those who have signed this petition are Simon Cheng, the former British consulate employee in Hong Kong who was detained for 15 days on the Mainland and forced to make a confession of having acquired the services of a prostitute in Shenzhen. He was joined by Angela Gui, daughter of the still detained bookseller Gui Minhai, who has also been forced to confess his alleged crimes on state television.

The petitioners claim, with some justification, that the practise of forced confession on television is both abhorrent and contrary to all forms of civilized journalistic practise. They could have added other aspects of what passes for news on state controlled media which is more in the realms of propaganda than genuine news coverage.

Yet the objectors reasoning for a ban is problematic because, on the one hand, it fuels the narrative of Beijing’s martyrdom and plays into claims of unreasonable opposition pumped out by the Chinese propaganda machine, while on the other, it gives grounds for the dictatorship to argue that the West is hypocritical in its advocacy of free speech.

The argument for a ban is based on the fact that CGTN is hardly an independent broadcaster although it masquerades as being precisely this. The reality is that the Chinese government’s propaganda machine has invested vast sums of money in getting its message across through to overseas audiences and the slickly produced CGTN is at the center of these efforts.

However CGTN is hardly alone in its pretence of being a genuine news outlet. There is a proliferation of state controlled broadcasters from RT, previously known as Russian Television, to Press TV, owned by the Iranian government and, less blatantly, Channel News Asia, controlled by the Singaporean government. A reasonable case for lack of independence can and has been made against all these TV stations.

In addition, countries like Britain, Germany and France also finance broadcasting stations, with the important caveat that they are not state controlled but have a mandate as public broadcasters which ensures the independence of their editorial output.

Nevertheless this is controversial and apologists for authoritarianism try to make out that they are no different from the directly state controlled broadcasters run by countries with an unhealthy disregard for freedom of expression.

It is interesting to note in parenthesis that part of the current drive to extinguish liberty in Hong Kong centers on the public broadcaster RTHK, which has hitherto been allowed to maintain editorial independence but is now under considerable pressure to assume the role of government mouthpiece. The demands for it to be more openly propagandistic go much further than the more covert attempts to disguise the operations of other broadcasters working under authoritarian governments.

The bottom line however is that there is a place in the global broadcasting environment for stations like CGTN which, in open societies, are forced to compete with genuinely independent television stations and whose coverage can be judged against that of real news outlets.

The battle for viewership and ideas in this arena is intense and it is very hard to make the case that CGTN or RT, for that matter, have anything approaching a competitive advantage. On the contrary their output is often laughable, especially to an international audience with the ability to compare their content with that of other broadcasters.

Surely therefore, it is better to allow them access to the airways in countries where freedom of expression reigns so as to give viewers a chance to see their product and judge for themselves whether, for example, the macabre spectre of prisoners being hauled on screen to make confessions, enhances or destroys the reputation of those making them perform these acts of contrition.

Banning them suggests that advocates of banning have something to fear from these broadcasters and that they are not prepared to make the argument for free media in an open space.

So, let the public be the judge of these propaganda stations. This is what lies at the heart of the battle for freedom of information, a freedom that must be extended to even some of the most objectionable broadcasting outlets.

(Stephen Vines is a Hong Kong-based journalist, writer and broadcaster and runs companies in the food sector. He was the founding editor of ‘Eastern Express’ and founding publisher of ‘Spike’. In London he was an editor at The Observer and in Asia has worked for international publications including, the Guardian, Daily Telegraph, BBC, Asia Times and The Independent and, during Hong Kong’s 2019/20 protests, for the Sunday Times. He hosts a weekly television current affairs programme: The Pulse”

Vines’ latest book Defying the Dragon – Hong Kong and the world’s largest dictatorship, will be published early next year by Hurst Publishing. He is the author of several books, including: Hong Kong: China’s New Colony, The Years of Living Dangerously - Asia from Crisis to the New Millennium, Market Panic and Food Gurus.)

