By Lo Fung

My colleagues said, after the sentences of the August 18 (8.18) rally and the dismissal of the court, many of those in the audience felt such extreme sadness that some sobbed, others “wailed”, and even the veteran barristers who are usually calm and composed could not help but shed tears. When I heard them recalling the scene, I almost wanted to respond, “I was equally sad and on the verge of tears, and it took a lot of effort to keep those tears in.” We were saddened and shed tears not only for all these convicted defendants, and were heartbroken for these representatives of Hongkongers who have been striving for Hong Kong’s democracy and freedom all these years, but we mourned for Hong Kong’s current situation and future!

8.18 Defendants worked hard for decades, and should have been cherished

Take Lee Cheuk-yan, who was sentenced to immediate imprisonment for over a year, for example. He was a graduate of Hong Kong University’s Civil Engineering Department in the late 1970s. His classmates at the time were all high-ranking government officials and senior executives of large corporates, and many of them are enjoying their harvest period at the moment, or have long been relishing in retirement. Lee Cheuk-yan, instead, has chosen to fight for the benefits of blue-collars and wage earners, for the rights of workers, and for democracy for the citizens. After the June 4, 1989 Massacre, Lee Cheuk-yan, who had been supporting the students in Beijing, was taken away by mainland law enforcement at the airport before boarding his flight back to Hong Kong. The entire Hong Kong was worried and concerned for his whereabouts and situation.

A few days later, he returned safely. Many citizens greeted him at the airport, many wept. In the 30 years that followed, Lee Cheuk-yan insisted on fighting for workers’ rights in a peaceful, rational, and non-violent manner. He should have been someone society cherished and respected; yet because of a peaceful rally, he was sent up the river and became a prisoner without freedom. How could citizens who observed the hearing and witnessed such injustice, as well those who heard about this ridiculous news not shed a tear?

Mr. Martin Lee, fondly dubbed the father of democracy in Hong Kong, was relatively fortunate. He was sentenced to 11 months in prison with a two-year probation without immediate imprisonment; his family, friends, and citizens who support him are at least a little relieved. After the court was dismissed, this senior counsel, whose name tops the Hong Kong barristers list, got in a car without a word. He only thanked and greeted the reporters with a gesture and left. Mr. Martin Lee, who has been a master of words and eloquence, did not have a single comment on the verdict of the 8.18 case. It is hard to imagine what that meant, perhaps it was seeing his friends and comrades getting locked up behind bars that left him dumbfounded so much that no words could describe his sadness; perhaps it was how lame and shallow the support for the judgments that left this “crackerjack” speechless and shocked; perhaps it was the realization of the obstacles along the path of democracy, the lack of partners and comrades, and one could only remain silent regarding the inability to see the future…Whatever the reason is, for many citizens, this exact conviction and sentencing of Mr. Martin Lee is leaving many speechless.

Mr. Martin Lee began participating in the discussions of Hong Kong’s future in the 1980s, and has since then been striving for democracy through peaceful and rational means by appealing to both the Chinese and the British governments. He was also a member of the drafting committee of the Basic Law, and a Legislative Council member, through which he has actively recruited like-minded folks to establish a political party in preparation for a fair and just democratic election. In these 30 years, Mr. Lee has been walking with the citizens on the road to fighting for democracy. In the recent decade, although he has slowly retreated from the frontline, he has never lagged behind on anything around striving for democracy, and has never been absent from any peaceful protests and rallies.

Regarding his relations with the mainland, although Martin Lee has voiced many criticisms of the Beijing central government, he has never strayed away from the framework of the Basic Law in his fight for democracy. In the 1990s, in order to prevent China’s economic development and opening up reforms from regressing, he had repeatedly lobbied the United States to extend China’s MFN status to help with the export of mainland products. For someone with such accomplishments in law and politics, someone who has been working so hard on thinking about the overall situation of Hong Kong, to be arrested and prosecuted for participating in an orderly and peaceful protest and almost ended up locked up behind bars as a prisoner of the country, how is that not to cause any citizen and even the international community to be at a loss for words, to feel extreme despair?

Another legal elite, Ms. Margaret Ng, who was also almost locked up behind bars in a cell also did not utter a word after the court was dismissed. She quietly exited the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts building. It is more understandable why Margaret Ng was speechless. After all, before sentencing, she had already delivered eloquently her lengthy mitigation plea to share her thoughts with the judge and the public. Margaret Ng’s personal delivery of this plea was loud and clear, powerful, yet touching. There was this line: “I stand the law’s good servant but the people’s first. For the law must serve the people, not the people the law.”

Sadly, Margaret Ng’s compassionate speech did not move the judge, could not reverse the fact that the law is increasingly serving the regime and not the people, and would not change the trend where the scales of power continue to tip toward the government. For Margaret Ng, her disappointment could not be put into words. As for ordinary citizens, particularly those who yearn for democracy and freedom, seeing time and again righteous people being arrested, prosecuted, convicted, and sentenced, there is truly no end to this sadness that is beyond tears.

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play