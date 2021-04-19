While details on the $5,000 consumption vouchers have yet to be unveiled, Hong Kong people are already getting impatient - not about what to shop but about how to turn the vouchers into cash. This is because they don’t want to obey the government, and by cashing in the vouchers, they can enjoy greater financial flexibility and perhaps save a bit more money for their migration plans. In Hong Kong today, much emphasis is being put on “security”, and so “consumption safety” is a topic of concern to the government. It has warned people against cashing in the vouchers. One can expect that when the vouchers become available, people can get arrested for how they spend their money.

Hong Kong is not the first place to have offered consumption vouchers to citizens. Last April, Macau issued electronic consumption cards to people, and the SAR government drew reference from the enclave’s experience. It will not only adopt Macau’s regulatory measures but also make such rules more rigorous.

Many Hongkongers think they can use the vouchers to buy gift cards or cash vouchers, which they can then turn into cash. On websites such as Carousell, many second-hand gift cards are put on sale. The less popular ones are offered at big discounts, such as 50 percent or more. The popular ones, such as supermarket vouchers and Apple gift cards, come with only a small discount and are almost equivalent to their cash value.

The Macau government was aware that people may cash in their consumption cards. To plug the loophole, it did not adopt any high-tech means. People were allowed to use their consumption card to purchase gift cards or cash vouchers, but they would be violating the law should they cash in the latter. In practice, it was very difficult for the authority to tell if a gift card was bought with a consumption card or the consumer’s own money. Nevertheless, as the government used the law as a weapon to intimidate consumers, so that police could arrest them for what they bought, many people holding cash vouchers were worried.

The Hong Kong government has made it clear that it will regulate situations where people cash in their consumption vouchers, which carry restrictions, by returning to sellers goods they have purchased with the vouchers.

Return goods one week after purchase

In Macau, if consumers wanted to return the goods they bought, they could contact the seller and exchange the goods. In case a refund had to be made, “the respective fund will be transferred back to the electronic consumption card via Macau Pass S.A., and any form of cashing in via the card is not allowed,”, according to the official rule.

However, the problem is it is extremely hard to carry out the supervision. Even if the funds come in and go via the same channel, the problem is still there, unless it is not only stored-value payment solutions but also retailers that can identify the funds of the card.

Besides, if a consumer returns a, say, clothing item bought one week ago, how is the government to know whether the product was bought with the consumption voucher or not? Although AlipayHK and WeChatPayHK may be able to print their company logo on the receipt, Octopus card may not be smart enough to do likewise. Ultimately the responsibility will fall on sellers, and many disputes with consumers may ensue.

