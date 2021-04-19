A Christian writing about the month of Ramadan for Muslims is not something you see often. Being raised in Hong Kong and a South Asian educated at a multicultural school, I was blessed to have such a diversity of schoolmates around from various ethnicities, religions and cultures. My best friend is a Pakistani Muslim and at a young age I was exposed to his religious practices such as praying five times a day and exchanging greetings with “As-salamu alaykum” - a greeting in Arabic that means “Peace be upon you” . There is also this Ramadan, also spelled Ramazan, Ramzan, Ramadhan or Ramathan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community, all of which are considered acts of worship enabling them to feel closer to God, and strengthening their spiritual health and self-discipline. They will refrain from food, water and other worldly pleasures for an entire month. Many fellow Hong Kongers usually say they feel sorry about it and question why they can’t even have water. Please don’t do that, for it’s Muslims’ duty to do so and they do it with piety. They don’t need sympathy but just understanding and respect from us.

My friends fast year after year with determination in unity. Two years ago, as a social worker serving in Chungking mansions, a cultural icon of the city, I decided to team up with my Muslim friends to organize tours of the mansions, and let the participants have meals with Muslims and understand what the religion is about. Why? There are too many misconceptions or there is even lack of understanding of Islam.

Ramadan is something I truly invite all Hong Kongers to come and experience. I have witnessed the amazing sense of neighborliness and genuine community of this religion during the time they break their fast to have an iftar meal. It’s really a celebration of coming together regardless of your background, financial contributions, status or whether you are a stranger. Usually they recite prayers before iftar - fruits imported from the Middle East, then snacks, followed by meat as the main course and other amazingly delicious foods. Prayers are recited again to end the meal. Considering most of us are grounded, I hope you would come to Chungking mansions and join my tours of the Muslim Community to learn more about it and get connected with them. It’s a small world after all.

(Jeffrey Andrews, social worker)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play