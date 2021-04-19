Martin Lee, 82, has been sentenced to 11 months in prison suspended for two years. Margaret Ng, 73, and Albert Ho, 69 have been given 12-month jail sentences suspended for two years. 64-year-old Lee Cheuk-yan, in contrast, has been given an immediate 14-month prison term. Currently, Jimmy Lai, Leung Kwok-hung (Long Hair) and Au Nok-hin, all of whom are already in custody under the National Security Law of Hong Kong, have been sentenced to 14, 18 and 10 months respectively for the two charges.

In 2020, Hong Kong entered the era of mass prosecutions. Since 2019, Hong Kong courts have been handling political cases every day about a myriad of offenses such as illegal assembly, the possession of weapons, rioting and those related to the national security law. There are tens of thousands of such cases, and thousands of people have already been imprisoned. The numbers are still growing rapidly. This recent court ruling on April 16 and the charges brought against 47 democrats and participants in the pro-democracy camp’s primary election have attracted the most attention in Hong Kong since the era of mass prosecutions began.

If the trials of the 47 primary election participants and those of countless little-known young people who have been charged with rioting are a trial of Hong Kong today, then the recent trial is a trial of history. The ruling stems from two assemblies and parades held on and August 18 and 30, 2019, respectively. However, if we look at the two parades, this ruling and this cluster of grey-haired defendants in the context of the history of the past 37 years beginning with the Sino-British negotiations on Hong Kong’s fate, we will know – so will everyone – that the ruling is not merely on one or two protests in which a million people participated. It is the final trial of three generations of Hongkongers between 18 and 80 years old. It is the final trial of Hong Kong’s democratic movement that has gone on for more than 30 years. It is the final trial of Hong Kong’s quest for freedom, with democracy as the means, under “One Country, Two Systems”.

The question is, who is qualified to determine who is guilty? Whose judgment will go down in history and be remembered for generations to come?

A Hong Kong court has handed down its judgment for this point in time.

Lee Cheuk-yan, a member of the Legislative Council for 21 years, has devoted himself to Hong Kong’s labor movement. He has dedicated his life to China’s democratic movement, and has insisted on continuing the 30-year tradition of a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the June Fourth massacre in Victoria Park. His response: “I plead guilty but I have done nothing wrong. History will absolve us.”

Margaret Ng, a member of the Legislative Council for 18 years, has been a champion of free speech in Hong Kong in her capacity as a commentary writer and the deputy editor-in-chief of a newspaper. She has defended judicial independence as a barrister and Legislative Council member, and has seen the defense of the spirit of the rule of law as her lifelong undertaking. Her response: “I stand the law’s good servant but the people’s first. For the law must serve the people, not the people the law.”

National security mindset overrides the rule of law

Martin Lee is one of the drafters of the Basic Law. He initiated Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement in the British colonial era, and is the most senior barrister in Hong Kong. He is widely known for calling on Hongkongers to pursue democracy with peace, rationality and perseverance, but he is also denigrated by Hong Kong’s young radicals for his moderate stance. When peaceful and violent protests broke out simultaneously in 2019, he participated in and organized a peaceful demonstration attended by a million people, and has been charged for that. His response: “I support peaceful resistance but not violence. However, the China-extradition bill would have been adopted had it not been for young people’s use of a small degree of force to resist it. The bill was ultimately withdrawn. That is why we are grateful to them and will not disown them... Only history can tell who is right and wrong, and I will defend young people to the end.”

Jimmy Lai, the founder of Next Media Group, has been in custody for four months. He is 73 years old. Regarded as the “head of an anti-Hong Kong gang” by the Beijing authorities as well as their archenemy, he is facing an ever-growing number of crimes and sentence terms difficult to predict. His response, written in a letter, is: “Facing a broken era, we have to stand even taller.”

The provisions of the law are plain and clear, and conviction and sentencing are inevitable. However, the Hong Kong that jumped off the cliff in 2019 did not do so unexpectedly. Millions of people fought with their lives, and behind them was a 30-year democratic movement, which evolved from parliamentary politics, peaceful demonstrations, civil disobedience to budding violence. It was a fight mounted by three generations of Hongkongers who had reached the point of no return. Likewise, the imposition of the National Security Law on Hong Kong in 2020 did not happen out of the blue. A national security mindset and politics of loyalty have sentenced Hong Kong’s civil society to death. They have been elevated above the spirit of the rule of law, and have even threatened Hong Kong’s “prosperity and development” which has long been the leitmotif of China’s reform and opening up. But this has been the trend over for ten years, which is being magnified amid the confrontation between the US and China.

Different courses of history cross paths, and there will be a time for a showdown. The Hong Kong court has given its answer in accordance with the provisions of the law and the current situation. The gray-haired defendants have also given theirs to history.

Everyone who has been experiencing all this is also a party to it. Whose side will time be on? This will depend on the answer we give as concerned parties.

(Zhang Jieping, Founder of Matters Lab)

