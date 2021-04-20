When the law becomes a tool for the regime to suppress dissidents, Hong Kong people will use different ways to express their opinions, hoping that our friends on the other side of the wall will know that we are still there.

A reader wrote a letter to Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu and Eddy Chu Hoi-dick and gave them words of encouragement.

Barrister Yeung,

I always admire your eloquence. You are a righteous man and you have done a lot for Hong Kong people. I find that really touching. I have recently learned that Apple Daily is inviting people to write letters to activists in jail, so decided to pen my first letter to you.

As a Hongkonger born and bred in Hong Kong, I can’t help crying as I witness all the changes in Hong Kong and see the city come down to where it is.

I am sure you, as with the rest of us, also find it heartbreaking.

We are really grateful to everyone in the pro-democracy camp. I myself want to thank you in particular. I am grateful to you and the pro-democracy camp for your bravery in the face of totalitarianism, and for speaking up for Hong Kong people. Thank you!

Playing with the law, the government has thrown you guys behind bars before you are ever tried. You are imprisoned without a reason. But there is nothing we Hongkongers can do for you. I’m really sorry. Please forgive us for not being able to be of help.

I just want to express how I feel in written words, and to thank you and all other members of the pro-democracy camp who are being persecuted by the totalitarian regime. Hong Kong people are grateful to you, and we love you all. You have to protect yourselves and take care. Hopefully Hongkongers can see you all under the pot (the government headquarters) one day, when Hong Kong is a place with rule of law and justice, and we can finally breathe in the air of freedom!

A Hong Kong native

To Lai-wah

Mr Chu,

When I see your name, I see a skinny, bespectacled and intellectual man traveling to different rural villages on his bicycle. An ex-student of mine used to help you put up posters.

The other day I walked all the way from Long Ping Station, hoping to find a path up on the hill leading to Tin Shui Wai. The urban view of Yuen Long in the distance was unattractive. Along the way, I walked past many graves of different sizes. I felt as if I were in a cemetery. Some of the graves were very big and some even had their own archways. That seemed to reflect a disparity between the rich and the poor.

The weather is getting warmer. Hopefully the sweltering heat in the prison and the insects that may be plaguing it do not get to you too much. The ancient poet Su Dongpo was demoted multiple times. But even when in dire straits, he continued to write poems. Inner peace is of paramount importance.

Don’t forget that there are still friends and strangers who support you. Add oil!

CK

