When the law becomes a tool for the regime to suppress dissidents, Hong Kong people will use different ways to express their opinions, hoping that our friends on the other side of the wall will know that we are still there.

Dear brothers and sisters,

Thank you so much! Nowadays, Hong Kong people are ruled by an unjust regime, and a bunch of politicians who go against their conscience are pressing harder and harder upon us. But I believe what goes around comes around.

So, brothers and sisters, we have to count on each, stay adamant, brace up, and await the day when a silver lining is seen.

The darkness we are in will be gone one day, and genuine Hongkongers will not forget the brothers and sisters who have sacrificed for the place. Let’s endeavor together, and pray for the dawn coming soon.

A genuine Hongkonger

A Big Thank You to Apple Daily

This is my first attempt at writing an email to our dear friends in Hong Kong’s prison. I hope this arrives at your office without a hitch.

I left Hong Kong many years ago, now living overseas with my family. I am retired now, so communication with our friends is no problem.

This week’s court sentencing of Hong Kong democratic advocates was a stimulus to me for contributing my effort in support of them. I shall write in Chinese characters in future. This is my introductory email, as a test, to make sure I am writing to Apple Daily, so please give me an indication. It is pleasing for me to know that despite the suppression by the government, Hong Kong people are still making noise about freedom and democracy.

A big Thank You to everyone at Apple Daily. Support for you is all over the world. Be reassured, I have plenty of overseas friends spread around the globe, condemning CCP dictatorship.

Regards and respect,

Courage

Dear brothers and sisters：

It is relatively easy to chit-chat and joke, but one has to consider carefully in advance before putting forward anything positive, but not self-defeating.

I went to the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on Sunday trying to call on you. I stared at the multi-storey building dappled with windows with iron grating in the hope of seeing more than windows. When the thought of you all confined to a cell faring with poor sanitation and lousy catering every day came to my mind, I felt exceptionally out of sorts. While you are in jail, your friends, families and the citizens are having a hard time as well. We know you’d worry about those on the other side of the wall, and you’d hang in there perseveringly.

Everything happening is still inconceivable. You didn’t break the law and commit crimes, but just strove for the rights and benefits of Hong Kong people. Why did you run into this encounter? First of all, I don’t consent to throwing miscellaneous objects at chamber, or conducting an event that has negative impact on people’s livelihood. But a drastic and ceaseless decline in freedom of speech and the rule of law in an international city has made the people who are ignorant of politics like me lament for it. I have never imagined I would see a Hong Kong like what it is now.

I am convinced that some pro-establishment figures are smarter comparatively, grasping the fact that only the people in power are at the helm of the rules of the game. Of course you understand it, but it’s just that you wouldn’t have anticipated things would develop into such a deplorable condition. Just a total nonentity residing in the city who prioritizes his family over everything, I admire your perseverance, unyieldingness and unity of the spirit, but don’t want to see you segregated from your families and friends for righteousness and freedom of speech.

I hope the people in power would release the captured and let them get together with their families again. They just wouldn’t fight a hopeless battle.

A Hong Kong citizen

Dear everybody：

Do you exercise every day?

Suffering from physical discomfort over the past two years, I have to do stretching and exercises regularly. Stretching is painful, and exercising is not a comfy activity at all. Yet, with the aches and pains, my body is getting stronger and stronger one step at a time!

Though the nonsense, bullying and oppression I have witnessed over the past two years are sorrowful, agonizing and off-putting, they have been toughening my will and strengthening my belief.

Wish you all healthy and sturdy!

Mrs Lee

---------------------------------

