Last Thursday was the so-called “National Security Education Day”. It was not the first time the SAR government followed the mainland to hold an event related to national security, but it had to greatly promote National Security Education Day 2021 as it was the first time the SAR marked the day since the national security law took effect in June 2020. This explains why the scale of celebration and promotion events this year was the biggest ever. Advertisements of all kinds were all over the place. Various disciplinary forces opened their facilities to the public, performed Chinese-style goose-stepping and even displayed their loyalty to the country by having officers line up to create a human screen that formed the simplified Chinese characters for “national security”. At primary and secondary schools, there were flag-raising ceremonies. The Education Bureau held an inter-school quiz on national security. The episode of the TVB drama series “Love Come Home” aired that evening also showed elements related to national security. Such a blanket coverage and such bombardment of information on national security, together with the regression of the political system, amount to a reminder for Hongkongers that they are now living in a new age where “national security trumps all”.

Hongkongers may not be able to immediately feel the impact of the Legislative Council (LegCo) turning into a National People Congress-like body. After all, although the pan-democrats were the critical minority at LegCo over the past 24 years, they had no veto power when it came to policies related to people’s livelihood. Most bills and budget requests that the government pushed could be passed eventually. The transformation of LegCo into a National People Congress-like structure only serves to make the passing of bills and budgets smoother without changing the fundamental fact that the administrative arm overrides LegCo. On the other hand, the few pictures taken on National Security Education Day and showing some young pupils playing with toy guns in a train came as a shocking form of education for Hong Kong netizens, especially young parents. It dawned on them that the young red guards portrayed in the film “Ten Years” could be a reality arriving earlier than they expected, given the SAR government’s all-out effort to push its brainwashing education. The fear triggered in netizens and parents by the photographs and the fact that they associated the images with the Prince Edward incident on August 31, 2019, already manifested themselves on the internet on the National Security Education Day. The front-page newspaper coverage the following day had nothing to do with that manifestation and there is no such a thing as smearing by the media. Parents with young children are among those in the forefront of the current wave of migration. This echoes their fear surrounding the photos.

The BBC bites the hand that feeds it

April 15 happened to be a day of mourning in the UK for the death of Prince Philip. While many Britons remembered the Duke of Edinburgh who passed away recently, the BBC, a public service broadcaster funded by the government, was so rebellious as to run an article headlined “People in Britain who want to abolish the monarchy: ‘This is the legacy of colonialism’”. According to the article, a quarter of British people wanted to end the monarchy system. The Queen has just lost her husband and the BBC lost no time to run a report on whether the monarchy should be preserved or abolished. For our party members and state officials, that is probably an act putting national security at risk. They might also accuse the BBC of biting the hand that feeds it and of blatantly inciting people to subvert state power. By that logic, the BBC would have to be given an overhaul. The Queen might even be advised to follow China to hold a National Security Education Day, and TV stations would be forced to air the show “God Save the King” three times a day. The electoral system would also have to be “improved” to keep all republicans at bay. Basically, the state would have to fight against subversive forces that constitute a quarter of the population without condoning them.

But of course, none of the above happened in the UK. Even when the nation was grieving the death of Prince Philip, the said BBC article was merely an ordinary report that failed to cause any ripple. Although the UK is a constitutional monarchy, the real political power lies in the people. National security in the UK means security of the people, not of the monarch. Discussions among citizens on changing their country’s political system are nothing extraordinary and there is no need to make a fuss. Some people’s republic, however, is a very different world, in which the notion of national security is all about the security of its regime, not of the people. When discussing state affairs, the people do not even have the right to be free from being punished. The more the state underscores this kind of national security, the more scared people are. Many Hongkongers now choose to migrate to other countries because they want to run away from this kind of national security designed to safeguard a political regime. The places they choose to move to are democracies where national security means security of the people. The Chinese Communist Party keeps complaining that Hong Kong people’s “heart has not returned to the motherland” 24 years after the handover. But anyone who has read “The North Wind and the Sun”, one of Aesop’s Fables, knows what choice to make.

(Lam Hoi, journalist)

