By Koo Lap

China’s GDP soared 18.3% in the first quarter, what a momentum that is unparalleled in the world. Even if comparing to itself, this has been the strongest economic performance in 30 years. The increase in export during the same period was even more impressive – a whole 49%! Regardless of whether the numbers are slightly bolstered, the two clearly “benefited” from the epidemic: Anti-epidemic resources such as China-made masks and PPEs almost monopolized the international market, and as Europe and the U.S. implement work-from-home measures, computers and related products are well sought after. Moreover, China’s economy suffered a great deal at the onset of the virus at the end of the year before last, and therefore the baseline had been dragged down; once back to normal, the before and after comparison is even more significant. Does this mean that China’s economy is not just good, but great? Doesn’t look like it.

Amidst the announcement of prosperous macroeconomic data, just out of the blue, suspicion of bond default broke out in Huarong Asset Management, and it dragged down alongside almost all other Chinese bonds. We must be reminded that Huarong is the first of the four major distressed asset management companies (AMCs) owned by the Ministry of Finance of China – with the other three being China Great Wall AMC Holdings, China Orient Asset Management, and China Cinda Asset Management. Domestically, CN$224.5 billion (US$34.5 billion) of bonds were issued, while bonds issued overseas amounted to US$23.3 billion; there are as many as 353 enterprises under substantial control. It is unimaginable how such a super enterprise would have missed its submission of an annual financial report deadline and thus was ordered to suspend trading by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. What really happened?

Prior to this, former Huarong’s leader Lai Xiaomin was executed after convicted of bigamy and corruption, which included the embezzlement of tens of billions of yuan. Of course, Huarong’s issues did not stop with corruption. Some analysts believe that as Huarong continues to issue bonds at home and abroad, it seems to be playing the Ponzi Scheme with new and old bonds. When there are six teapots but only 5 lids, and when the new funds get depleted, everything is exposed. If an enterprise giant like Huarong could be such a mess, can you even imagine the situation of other central enterprises, state-owned enterprises, or even private enterprises? In the future, how are investors to have faith in bonds and borrowing from Chinese companies?

Also intriguing is the “card-breaking campaign” in Yiwu, Zhejiang, China’s export hub for bargain-basement wholesale goods. There are more than 50,000 export merchants in Yiwu, among which 90% of their bank accounts have been frozen, leading to difficulties in capital turnover that greatly affected the export business. The Yiwu Public Security Bureau stood up for the businesses, and unprecedently written to other fellow public security bureaus across the country to request assistance in unfreezing these accounts to help the merchants get out of the impasse. It looks like “card-breaking” has not only happened in Yiwu, but business accounts in Nanjing, Guangzhou, and all the way to Foshan have also been met with a similar predicament.

The crux of the “card-breaking campaign” is the national crackdown on underground bank activities. Merchants in Yiwu export their products, and customers pay through underground banks, which then pay RMB to the exporters’ bank accounts. This method not only bypasses the red tape of foreign exchange control, but is also more efficient than paying through banks, not to mention a withdrawal fee that is only a tenth of the banks’. However, in addition to export merchants, criminal organizations also use underground banks to remit illicit money abroad. When the public security bureau handles these cases, as soon as it suspects that the exporter possessed unexplained deposits, the accounts are frozen, and they are unable to pay suppliers, wages, and therefore export is dragged down as well. How big of a blow this national “card-breaking campaign” is, and how far the impact is reaching, there is no need to get into further details.

Compared to Alibaba, the merchants in Yiwu are facing an utterly insignificant problem. Whether it is Jack Ma’s rude remarks that offended China’s leadership, or that Alibaba truly monopolized the market through the aggressive tactics of forcing merchants to choose “one of two”, this number-one private enterprise in China was fined CN$18.23 billion (US$2.8 billion). What shocked everyone was not the astronomical fines, but the magical response from Alibaba to the penalty: “accepts with sincerity, comply with determination.” These words fully paint the quagmire all Chinese people find themselves in at the moment. Yet even with full acceptance and compliance under the wise party leadership, does it mean that we’ll dash toward that prosperous tomorrow at the speed of high-speed rail?

There are difficulties, especially ones that aren’t minor. According to statistics, China’s population will decline during the 14th Five-Year Plan period from 2021 to 2025. The main consequences of that will be the rapid aging of the population and economic stagnation. Dong Yuhua, director of Guangdong Institute of Population Development, blamed the strict one-child fertility policy for causing a fracture in the population, and that the current liberalization of the fertility policy has been wavering: “this year we’re allowing three children, next year four…then just simply implement autonomy in reproduction, the faster the better.” Yet can one “sincerely accept and comply with determination” for something like “autonomous reproduction”?

Even if everything is sincerely accepted and complied with determination regarding the party and the central government, Huarong’s trouble shows that the CCP simply cannot handle so many things. No matter how brilliant, how would the party-state be able to foresee that a national crackdown on criminals would throw Yiwu into the predicament? The declining population reveals so much more than policy misstep. It also proves that there is no happy ending to highly centralized power.

