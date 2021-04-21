U.S. climate envoy John Kerry visited China on April 15, where Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng went from defense to offense, and demanded the U.S. to “be accountable for itself”, and called on Washington to “explain how to fill the blanks from last four years, especially regarding funding Green Climate Fund.” For the U.S., that was unexpected. Although The Wall Street Journal had stated in its earlier article, “Biden’s China Challenge: Counter Its Perception of American Decline”, that U.S. relations with China are a “minefield”, the biggest risk is, in fact, a “subtle” one: China overestimates the decline of U.S. power, and acts accordingly.

Neither the ruling nor the opposition party in the U.S. is willing to face the consequences of a serious setback in soft power left behind by the 2020 election. In fact, China does not think that the U.S. power is declining, but that the U.S. will decline after its own color revolution. This decline is mainly regarding its soft power rather than hard power.

The U.S. military is increasingly tough and impatient towards China. In addition to the USS Roosevelt’s entry into the South China Sea for the third time in 2021 which demonstrated the U.S. military’s concern and actions regarding Indo-Pacific security, domestic lobbying has not been relaxed, and Biden was eventually forced to abandon the cutting of military expenditures. Of course, the CCP knows that on April 14 during Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security, Robert Salesses, stated in the Senate Homeland Security Committee that responding to China is the U.S. top priority since China has become more capable in all fields and poses a major long-term security threat to the U.S., and that only by winning the competition can the U.S. avoid war and counter China’s influence in the Western Hemisphere.

The U.S. intelligence shares the same stance as the military. On April 13, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence of the U.S. issued the 2021 Annual Threat Assessment, which indicated China’s efforts to expand its growing influence as one of the greatest threats facing the U.S., and called China “a near-peer competitor challenging the United States in multiple arenas.”

But Beijing knows very well that the U.S. military is strengthening ideological education and cleansing under the orders of the Biden administration. A part of the educational content is that the U.S. is a racially discriminatory, homophobic, and immigrant country, and military personnel who support Trump are being transferred or forced to retire. The ultra-left forces that are very pushy within the Democratic Party have proposed to cut military expenditures, and did not believe that China was a real threat. Moreover, Beijing knows that U.S. diplomacy depends on whatever the President says. For example, the aforementioned threat assessment was as follows: Beijing, Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang, yet Biden has announced that the U.S. would further impose sanctions on Russia, and declared that the U.S. “cannot allow a foreign power to interfere in our [its] democratic process with impunity.” For China, which has really intervened in the U.S. election, this was a guilty move to divert attention.

Is China overestimating the decline of the U.S.? If political correctness is put aside, it is not difficult to draw conclusions.

During the first 100 days of Biden’s tenure, the Democrats have put forth six radical initiatives that have been implemented one by one: Court-packing. Biden has put forth a proposal to expand the size of the court to make it more “progressive”; Mass amnesty for undocumented immigrants. Yet in the face of the wave of pressure from non-immigrants, they have quietly resumed the construction of the border wall, and are considering paying huge sums of money to Central and South American country to help stop immigration (following the example of Germany towards Turkey); Compensation for Black people; Federalizing elections, other than abolishing state’s electoral authority, the main content is to strengthen the Democrats’ electoral model in 2020, to push HR1, to reverse state voter ID laws, and to allow for citizens aged 16 or above to be a voter; making Washington D.C. a state (to increase Democrats’ votes in the Senate); and to abolish the electoral college – these six priorities are basically subverting the original constitutional structure of the U.S., leading to sharp political contradictions within the country.

Not only that, but on April 12, Secretary of State Blinken announced Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley’s appointment as Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, and stated that the U.S. would support racially within the country and abroad, and has established relevant positions to ensure the management of the diplomatic staff. Quoting Biden, Blinken reiterated that, “prioritizing diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility is also a national security imperative.” – This is no different from forcing racial issues, such as BLM, that the U.S. deeply cares about, to the international society.

Except for the Democrats, I am afraid that not many countries would believe that these “six priorities” would strengthen rather than weaken the U.S. Therefore, the problem with Beijing is not that it has overestimated the extent of the decline in American power, but what it is overestimating is its own ability to control the situation in terms of U.S.-Sino relations.

(He Qinglian, U.S.-based scholar)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play