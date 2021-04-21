Last week, Martin Lee was given a 11-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for his involvement in the unauthorized public assembly on August 18, 2019. The last time I saw the 82-year-old democrat, he said: “Going to jail may be my last contribution to the fight for democracy.” Perhaps that was the reason why the regime chose to suspend his sentence - they might think turning Martin Lee into Martyr Lee would be to the detriment of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In Prince Charles’ diary, which was published some time ago, he wrote about how he felt at the handover ceremony in 1997. “The ceremony ended with us all being photographed in a group, shaking hands and marching off through different doors. Thus we left Hong Kong to her fate, and the hope that Martin Lee, the leader of the Democrats, would not be arrested.” These words carried Prince Charles’ worries about the future of the rule of law in Hong Kong. It has been 24 years since the handover, and his worries have turned into reality.

Three years ago, Martin Lee, Yeung Sum, Albert Ho and Lee Cheuk-yan were dismissed by young, inexperienced politicians as advocates of democratic handover who had achieved nothing over the last three decades. Yet even the most moderate democrats are now deemed enemies of the state and have been thrown behind bars. In 1997, Szeto Wah told members of the Democratic Party that they had to be prepared to remain as the opposition for two decades. As it turned out 24 years later, the party cannot even be the opposition. Many of its members are now in jail or even in exile. Who has changed over the years?

It was the CCP that promised Hong Kong’s “democratic handover”. On May 22, 1984, then CCP General Secretary Zhao Ziyang wrote a letter to the Student Union of the University of Hong Kong, saying: “safeguarding people’s democratic rights is a fundamental principle of the political life of our country. In the future, it is of course a sure thing that the Hong Kong SAR will implement the democratization of the political system, and that is what you called the ‘democratic ruling of Hong Kong’.” At the time, “democratic ruling of Hong Kong” after the handover was deemed a matter of course. But soon the CCP started to move the goal on the football pitch. The Basic Law unveiled after the June 4 Incident came up a “one council, two chambers” model whereby directly elected lawmakers and functional constituencies were to vote separately and lawmakers could be prevented from amending bills. Then a related private bill was removed. That was the first time the goal on the football pitch was moved. Afterwards, the electoral system was reformed, with the proportional representation system replacing direction election, so that the edge enjoyed by pan-democrats was reduced.

Self-hypnotizing of the CCP

The problem is that 60 percent of Hongkongers are resistant to the CCP. The CCP’s political agents in Hong Kong propped up by the state system have made little achievement over the past 24 years. They even saw their rivals gradually occupy functional constituencies and the Election Committee. That was not because the pan-democrats were particularly great or the pro-establishment camp was especially useless. Neither has changed much before 1997. It was Hong Kong people who have changed.

The rise of localism in Hong Kong was the cause of radicalization of society. Localists believe democrats have been unable to resist the CCP. This collective anxiety found its outlet during the Occupy Central movement in 2014. That also explains why advocates of Hong Kong’s democratic return have been attacked by the new generation of politicians. Democrats advocating peace, rationality and non-violence have failed to comprehend localists’ anxiety over the identity of Hong Kong people. Fears of communist infiltration in politics, mainlanders’ invasion, migrants taking away local people’s resources, the precarious status of Cantonese, the possibility of Hong Kong history being altered, and public money wasted on cross-border white elephant projects have never been on the agenda of democrats advocating peace, rationality and non-violence. The localist mentality is characterized by an ability to mobilize people by arousing their emotions. That also explains the outbreak of the 2019 anti-extradition movement.

Over the past decade, the CCP had not been able to deal with all that. It had merely procrastinated. Now it has opted for violent suppression and is out to destroy everything it deems “reactionary”, including RTHK, the Apple Daily and pro-democracy political parties. But will Hong Kong get better after advocates of peace, rationality and non-violence are thrown into jail, pro-democracy newspapers shut down, the internet censored, and the moderate pro-democracy camp disintegrates? Or will that only lead to an even more violent eruption of a new movement? Without the pan-democrats being a buffer of the “one country, two systems” arrangement, the existing problems cannot be resolved but will only get worse. Today, the CCP still hasn’t got into the crux of the Hong Kong issue. It continues to hypnotize itself, thinking all is a color revolution involving foreign collusion!

（Simon Lau Sai-leung, political commentator）

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play