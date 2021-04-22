Several generations of Hong Kong people have worked very hard to sow the seeds of democracy. The totalitarian regime not only picks off the budding flowers, but also attempts to uproot the entire plant and nurture the next generation with barbarism and lies. In April, many people fled Hong Kong, but I hope those of you who are now bound within the prison walls will not be discouraged, because many more Hongkongers choose to stay and guard our city with memory and conscience. Those who stay can still share one another’s sorrow and joy. Your path is also their trail. People outside the walls are quietly waiting for your release and return.

Residents in Shek Yam have good news for Andrew Wan Siu-kin: the authorities concerned had finally removed five hazardous trees in their neighborhood. Residents will be spared from anxiety and agony in the coming typhoon season. They are hopeful that the current darkness must pass and a new day will come. As the old saying goes, while there’s life, there is hope.

Shek Yam neighbourhood is awaiting your return

Mr Wan,

First of all, I wish you good health.

You have been detained since March. Yet your concern for the issues in our community is not lessened. Do you still remember? Sometime ago, you visited Lei Muk Road Park in Shek Yam with the purpose of observing the tree clusters grown on surrounding slopes. You have suspected that 5 of the trees are infected and there is a risk of collapse during rainy season, which will likely harm park users and passers-by. Hence you have actively followed up on the issue. Please don’t worry. The Leisure and Cultural Services Department and the Architectural Services Department have confirmed that the trees are infected by Brown Root Rot disease. The trees have been removed and the site has been properly disinfected to save the surrounding landscape. I am glad to bring you this news. Your concern has aroused the attention of the authorities. When residents pass the site during rainy season, their lives are not at risk anymore and they could have peace of mind.

Many residents have asked me to send you their regards (because the elderly are illiterate). They often say that they have confidence in you, because over the years, you have contributed to the improvement of community facilities as both proposer and supporter; your achievements are obvious to all. Despite countless service requests, you are always at ease in resolving and mediating complex problems. You are truly a gem to us.

Some years ago, you proposed to the government the redevelopment of North Kwai Chung Market. Many residents are eager for your return to follow up on the project. Grandma Wong living in On Yam asks after you every day: “How’s Andrew doing in jail? Is he staying in good shape?” Everyone in the neighborhood look forward to your return. Hang in there. We all support you.

Best wishes,

Old Mr Hui

Praying for real Hongkongers every day

Yes, you are all righteous people. According to biblical principles, you are righteous people persecuted for your righteousness.

Every time I learnt that you people were arrested, prosecuted, detained and convicted, I suffered from insomnia and anxiety. I worry about you and feel miserable and frustrated about the deterioration of Hong Kong.

Personally, I think I owe you too much for what you have done for Hong Kong.

My husband and I were both born in the 60s; we are almost 60 years old now. Since 2019, we have been overwhelmed by a sense of helplessness. I have tried my best to join every demonstration to convey my stance. I have made every effort to donate in order to make atonement for the inaction of our generation that has brought disaster to your generation.

We have been cheated by the Communist Party into believing Hong Kong will remain unchanged for 50 years and it will embrace universal values by 2047. When the truth reveals itself, it is already too late.

My husband and I will respect and support any decision that you will make. We just hope that you can have a new life and a future.

Today, I can only pray for real Hongkongers every day, pleading with the Lord for the safety of all the protesters/righteous people and their families. I hope those who are imprisoned will be released soon. I plead with the Lord for your physical and mental health (which is so difficult to maintain, so I have to ask for God’s mercy). If you can flee Hong Kong in the future, please leave as soon as possible. I will plead with the Lord for a new home for you to start afresh.

Thank you for your dedication to us, and for your dedication to Hong Kong.

Marvellous

Let’s meet again under some roof

Dear brothers,

My name is Adona. How are you? I hope that the humidity of Hong Kong will not affect your health. Miss you much. Thanks to the suggestion of Apple Daily, I have the opportunity to reach out to you.

My computer is a second-hand machine, and the Wi-Fi connection at my residence is unstable, so writing emails is a bit difficult. Today is Sunday and I have attended a mass at church. The priest said that gun violence in the United States has increased recently. A mother of a deceased boy said that she hoped to see her son and talk to him. It rang a bell for me. You and I are still living in this world. Why can’t we meet for lunch or dinner? My treat! So I pray. I pray that in the future, we will meet under some roof, no matter it is sunny or rainy. Be there or be square. The world is still here; we shall always have hope.

Adona

Persevere for the Hong Kong we want

I am a retired old man. The political changes in Hong Kong in recent years have been suffocating and I am puzzled. For instance, we have trusted the separation of powers for decades but all of a sudden, some political dignitaries and senior government officials declared that there is NO separation of powers in Hong Kong. Textbooks have to be reviewed and revised because they may breach the new national security law for Hong Kong. Government departments which used to be well known for their efficiency now turn a deaf ear to private inquiries. The disciplinary forces which used to protect us have now become the most distrusted group of civil servants.

What’s even crazier was the recent raids by Hong Kong Customs on the warehouse and stores of AboutThai. The operation has provoked the rage of countless Hong Kong people. They have flocked to the stores of AboutThai in protest against the repressive and disproportionate action of the government. Crowds raged outside the store, and the staff inside struggled to cope with the sudden surge in business. Who is more crazy? The government or Hong Kong people?

The About Thai incident is a reaffirmation that Hong Kong people will not give up. When faced with injustice, they will boldly express their opinions or demands within legal constraints. They have learnt such fighting spirits from you. Therefore, as long as you press on, we will also persevere for the Hong Kong we want.

One old man

April 2021

