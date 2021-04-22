Earlier this month, the world was shocked and upset at the news that seven pro-democracy veterans were convicted of organizing an unauthorized, yet peaceful protest on August 19, 2019. The charged leaders include Martin Lee, an 82 year-old barrister, and Jimmy Lai, media mogul and the founder of the pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily. After a 20-day trial, their sentences were handed down on April 16. It goes without saying it signalled another Beijing’s flagrant manoeuvre to silence the most recognized pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.

The significant difference between the 818 and 831 cases and other 2019 movement-related cases is that both the prosecution and the defense, as well as the trial judge, recognized that the two rallies, despite not authorized, were peaceful and did not involve violence in the process. The trial judge also confirmed in her ruling that in the past, those who were prosecuted for such unauthorized assemblies - and not for participating in “unlawful assemblies” or “riots” involving a breach of the public peace - were generally only given light sentences of “abusive conduct” or fines, but she pointed out that the “social instability” and “chaos” in 2019 are completely different.

In her ruling, the judge cited a number of cases of demonstrations and rallies. Rather than explain the rationale for her sentencing, she looked back on how judicial decisions have become part of the ongoing conflict between the government and the people of Hong Kong. Apart from Hong Kong’s well-known figures muzzled, the plight is even more on the ground. Hong Kong is engulfed by mass arrest, selective law enforcement, abuse of legal processes, procedural injustice and appalling judgements. As one of the seven convicted figures, Lee Cheuk Yan said in court—”there is essentially no point fighting a rigged system.”

But it is not that ‘there is essentially no point in fighting’.

The government has destroyed the system—the electoral system and civil servant system have been compromised under the latest reform and the national security law. If one looks for signs of resistance on the institutional level, there will simply be nothing to be found. But if one looks into the civil society, one will find that the resistance has not died down yet. When AbouThai was being cracked down on by the government this month, thousands of citizens lined up outside each shop to show support.

Many forms of activism are still possible under an authoritarian regime, and a lot of Hongkongers are still pressing on, not to fight the rigged system, but to reorganize our relationship with the crooked system. Writing letters to inmates that we have never really met in person, attending court hearings to show support, maintaining a community in spite of the elected District Councillors to be disqualified soon, and preserving Hong Kong Cantonese and local food cultures like ‘caacaanteng’ are what we are able to do to conserve the soil in which ‘change’ can be nurtured. The next unexpected incident might lead to something like the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Being caught in a predicament will be a state that many Hong Kong people will have to be in for a long time. The struggle to hold on to one’s beliefs in one’s position, not give up any room for resistance or compromise is something one has to engage in alone, and this struggle will become increasingly daunting; but one more inch we are able to defend to prevent the shrinkage of the public sphere, a greater chance we stand to breed the next ‘incident’.

So what we all can and must do is simple: preserve ourselves so that we can move on one step at a time. In this way, even if we are left high and dry, we will be mentally strong enough not to compromise, and to seize any opportunity to reach out for more.

(Glacier Kwong, born and raised in Hong Kong, became a digital rights and political activist at the age of 15. She is currently pursuing her PhD in Law and working on the course for Hong Kong in Germany. Her work has been published on Washington Post, TIME, etc.)

