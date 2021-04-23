By Li Ping

RTHK’s Bao Choy Yuk-ling, producer of Hong Kong Connection, has been charged two counts of proving false statements to access a database of license plates during her investigative reporting. She was convicted yesterday and fined HK$6,000 (US$773), becoming the first journalist to be found guilty of accessing public information. The magistrate stressed that the motives behind Bao Choy’s action were not important, which indirectly echoes Carrie Lam’s claim to not understand why journalists should have special rights. When a journalist’s actions of accessing a database stem from public interest, it is not that the journalist has special privileges, but that the media is exercising supervisory power and performing supervisory responsibilities. If journalists are to be prosecuted and convicted for these actions, how is it different from prosecuting and convicting the media? What this does is not to mend the loophole of exposing the privacy of the public, but the public’s right to know.

The intention of the government to prosecute Bao Choy is crystal clear. Firstly, to target the Hong Kong Connection episode “7.21 Who Owns the Truth?”, produced by Bao Choy, was to target the truth of 7.21 [July 21 2019 Yuen Long Attack]. 7.21 was a turning point in public opinion in the Anti-ELAB movement. As described by the IPCC report, “The Yuen Long Incident and Police-triad collusion became a slogan driving escalation of the protests after 21 July.” Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung once admitted that the handling of the incident by the police was a letdown for the public, and that the government was willing to apologize. However, the government had since then denied furiously the accusation of collusion between the police and the triads, and even turned the victims from plaintiffs to defendants. “7.21 Who Owns the Truth” that recently won the Kam Yiu-yu Press Freedom Award was a showcase for the media to investigate the truth, and therefore naturally became the thorn in the eyes of Carrie Lam’s government.

Secondly, to target RTHK’s programs like Hong Kong Connection was to target RTHK. The prosecution of Bao Choy is a warning to the RTHK staffers behind programs like Hong Kong Connection, which often offer oppositional voices. However, even if this kind of intimidation is effective, the effect could be delayed. Therefore the government assigned Patrick Li to take over RTHK, and directly and brutally withdrew programs like Hong Kong Connection, Hong Kong Story, LegCo Review, etc., let alone the existence of the likes of Bao Choy and Nabela Qoser within RTHK.

Thirdly, it was to target news interview tools and aimed at the freedom of the press and monitoring by the public. Accessing databases is an important method for the media and other institutions to conduct investigations, through which illegal constructions by government officials, election fraud, and arbitrage cases were exposed so that the public knows. To say that access to public records could be “weaponized”, as claimed by Carrie Lam, then it is a weapon to expose bureaucratic corruption and malfeasance. Just like in the statement put forth by the Journalists Association, the fine imposed by the court on Bao Choy was a fine imposed on all journalists, and that the government is objectively assisting those in power to conceal the truth.

Bao Choy said that she did not agree with the court’s decision of making tools used by journalists to investigate the truth “a crime” and that she firmly believed that “registry search” was not a crime, and that “freedom of the press” was not a crime. This sentiment is shared among all conscientious Hong Kong journalists. If newsgathering is a crime, doesn’t it make media surveillance a capital crime? Under the guise of the rule of law, the CCP and the Hong Kong commies are using all sorts of legislative and judicial means to try to silence Hong Kong’s journalists and push media outlets to close down voluntarily. Will they succeed?

What is more chilling is that in today’s Hong Kong, not only is the freedom of press violated, but so are freedom of speech, academic freedom, the right to assembly and procession, the right to stand for election and the right to vote. Freedoms and the rule of law used to be the core values that made Hongkongers proud. They were the pillars of Hong Kong as an international financial center. They were everywhere in people’s daily lives, no different from air. Yet, freedom in Hong Kong has turned from an everyday commodity to a luxury item. To achieve freedom, the price to pay is getting higher and higher.

What sets Hong Kong apart from the mainland is in the system, as well as the value system of the people, including their views on freedom. Most mainland Chinese people seek after luxury brand items like cosmetics, clothes, and jewelry, yet they remain indifferent after spiritual luxury items like the freedom of press and freedom of speech. Hongkongers are the complete opposite. Once there was a Chinese student who praised the clear air and freedoms of the U.S. during a commencement speech, and was soon under siege by Chinese netizens for “talking down China, and “betraying the country.” When the CCP snatches away the people’s rights such as freedom of the press and freedom of speech in the mainland, it is met with little resistance, thanks to not only the authority of totalitarianism, but also the tradition of no talking back at the state. However, she who has sailed the seven seas does not think much of mere rivers. The more freedom turns into a luxury pursuit, the more determined the people are going to pursue it.

