Hong Kong will soon see a new breed of super councillors who sit on the Chinese national assemblies, enjoy a shortcut to the local legislature, and are entitled to pick the Chief Executive as well candidates for the Election Committee and Legislative Council.

These privileged few have emerged basically through political inbreeding as the 4.5 million registered voters on the general electoral roll have no say in their selection. Yet, as the next election cycle sets into motion next September, they will be handed disproportionate powers in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s political processes.

They will account for 190 of the 1,500 votes in the Election Committee. They will form a new functional constituency in addition to the 40 seats already reserved to them in a 90-strong Legco. Moreover, aspirants for Chief Executive, Legco and the Election Committee will have to be endorsed by at least two of them before they can be qualified to run.

The label “super councillors” used to be conferred on the five lawmakers returned for the District Council (Second) functional constituency. They have the most popular mandate from the people in the current 70-seat legislature. They were nominated from among the District Councillors to face the baptism of territory-wide direct elections by universal suffrage. In 2016, Roy Kwong Chun-yu grabbed the highest number of 491,667 votes to claim one of the five seats. In contrast, Eddie Chu Hoi-dick was the most favoured candidate in the geographical constituencies. He managed 84,121 votes.

Those were the days. Kwong and a second super councillor from the Democratic Party, James To Kun-sun, are awaiting trial for conspiring to subvert state power. Last week, a third from the pro-democracy camp, Leung Yiu-chung, was given suspended sentences of eight months for unauthorised assembly.

The District Council functional seats in Legco have now been abolished. Instead, under the sweeping changes prescribed in the Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill 2021, the Hong Kong delegates to the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are the new focal point.

At present, the 36 NPC members are all privileged to be admitted to the 1200-strong Election Committee for the selection of the Chief Executive. They are returned by limited elections among Hong Kong members of the NPC and CPPCC. Handpicked by Beijing, there are 202 Hong Kong residents serving on the 13th CPPCC.

Under the old political order, 51 of the Election Committee places were reserved for the CPPCC delegates. That is to one in four CPPCC could secure a ballot in the king-making process. Under the revised system, 190 of the 1,500 openings in the new-look Election Committee are set aside for the NPC and CPPCC delegates. Their collective odds have thus been improved almost overnight to 190 out of 238, or 80%.

All Legco members are by virtual of their public office also Election Committee members. There are currently 12 Legco members who double up as NPC or CPPCC delegates. These dual ex officio members can only opt for the Legco sub-sector and forgo being a committee member in their NPC or CPPCC capacities. This arrangement boosts the chances of non-Legco NPC or CPPCC delegates to gain a place in the next Election Committee to an enviable 84%.

That is not the end of the story. The remaining one-fifth are given the choice to become ex officio members in the Election Committee’s sub-sectors of Engineering; Architectural, surveying, planning and landscape; Legal; Education; Medical and health services; and Social welfare. What they need to do is to claim a substantial connection with these sub-sectors.

In doing so, they will eat into the number of seats assigned to the above sub-sectors. The places taken by the delegates will have to be deducted from those meant to be filled by elections in the sub-sectors concerned, so that the overall tally of Election Committee members will remain the same.

Yet, some of the NPC and CPPCC delegates are still unhappy with their special entitlements. In a Legco meeting on the bill, Legco-cum-NPC member Ma Fung-kwok voiced his discontent.

The new Election Committee is scheduled to be formed on 19 September, to be followed by the Legco elections three months later. Ma noted that if a Legco incumbent did not seek reelection, or defeated in the polls, he would as a result lose his eligibility to stay on the Election Committee. That means he would be excluded from the Chief Executive game in March 2022.

He was frank enough to count himself among one of those. His role as the representative of the Sports, Performing Arts, Culture and Publication functional constituency is set to be replaced by CPPCC member Kenneth Fok Kai-kong in the next Legco polls. Ma is adamant that he should be given the choice to join the Election Committee in his hat as an NPC delegate.

In politics, there is no limit to the appetite for power even for those already granted with almost unhinged privileges. They just want their privileges to be served absolute.

(Andy Ho is a public affairs consultant. A former political editor of the South China Morning Post, he served as Information Coordinator at the Chief Executive’s Office of the HKSAR Government from 2006 to 2012.)

