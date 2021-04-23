In a faraway country, the United States, the police officer who shot a black man was convicted of murder. The whole country rejoiced over the upholding of justice. The glimpse of hope is encouraging. At this moment, Hong Kong is still ruled by darkness. Every now and then, our bleeding wounds will crack open upon reading news from the court room. The latest news is a student who protested at the No. 2 bridge, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, was found to be carrying a note, very much a death note, which read: “to all Hongkongers, we will definitely win” at the time of arrest. Apple Daily readers continue to write to us, roaring out their convictions: as long as our will stays strong and we show resilience in fighting back from a losing position, justice will prevail one day and all sinners will be judged.

Stay as a team. Stay true to yourselves

Dear Hong Kong heroes,

Lately, various species of flowers have been in full bloom in Hong Kong, but from time to time, the wind has been blowing so strong that even highly tolerant cotton trees (also known as hero tree in Hong Kong) have had its red flowers withered and carpeted the streets. People step on the flowers and they become a mess. The sight is so depressing. Even Hong Kong’s “Father of Democracy” Martin Lee was handed a jail sentence. We have to remind ourselves the flower language of cotton tree: “cherish the people around us, and cherish the happiness that we have”!

In the Tai Po Waterfront Park, some visitors picked up the withered red flowers and lined them up on the ground, as if to help a squad of heroes to maintain their formation and exhibit their courage and pride. Just as Martin Lee calmly dealt with the headwind and did not take center stage, I hope you will all stay as a team and stay true to yourselves. All of you are my heroes!

A passionate fellow

A man’s true qualities are revealed in times of stress

Dear Alvin Yeung,

I am a Hongkonger born in Hong Kong.

According to Taiwanese peasant calendar, if someone born in the year of rooster is also a gemini, he/she is an energetic person who never feels weary. We share the same animal and zodiac sign; our birthdays are just two days apart.

My family members tell me that I talk in an interrogative style similar to yours. Of course I am not comparable to you in terms of knowledge and the gift of the gab. But I believe much of our thinking is similar because I have been resenting injustice since I was a kid.

I had wanted to write every buddy a letter but I had worried that I could not find the right words (because I had not written so seriously for a long time). So I decided to write to you first.

I know it is hard for everyone. You are angry. You don’t know what will happen and there is nothing that you can do. You have feelings of guilt about the ordeal for your family. I hope you do not think that way. Your family will understand you. Don’t create extra burden for yourself. Sometimes I sing “Let It Be” to console myself (Ah Q mentality). I am a Catholic. Please give full play to your inherent qualities. Do what you should do. You will do it well. You have a clear conscience and noble character. Your true qualities will be revealed in times of stress. I will always stand by you.

Please send my regards to all other buddies. They are my brothers and sisters. They are my family. Everyone please take care. I pray for you night and day!

Best wishes to you and all buddies. Stay healthy.

You are the pride of Hong Kong

A Hongkonger who is proud of all protestors (I am a woman)

Stay hopeful. Never give up.

Dear brothers and sisters,

I hope you are all doing well.

Since the summer of 2019, I have had many sleepless nights because absurd scenes keep emerging in my mind. I am overwhelmed by negative emotions of anger and grief. It is really hard to let go and I feel totally helpless! At difficult moments, I would take a deep breath and tell myself: Well, I am still alive. Although the situation is very bad, my free will is still with me. So I will not surrender and I will not give up.

I try to motivate myself. I listen to inspirational songs or watch uplifting movies. I try to appreciate the meaning of the lyrics or visual images. I would like to share with you lines of a movie which has profound impact on my life:

“Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies!”

from “The Shawshank Redemption”

Stay hopeful. Never give up.！

Best wishes. We will meet again someday.

Calvin

Life on life. You will be remembered in history.

Hi buddies,

Weather turns cold today and I am thinking whether you are warm enough. I am very grateful to you for your dedication to Hong Kong. It has cost you your freedom. You have to endure unimaginable humiliation and pressure. Thank you for influencing other lives with your lives. No one is eligible to pass judgement on your devotion, but history will remember every one of you. You should have faith in what you have done. One day you will be proud of yourself and you will have the respect of both Hong Kong people and people around the world.

Hang in there.

Mother of Bo Sum

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play