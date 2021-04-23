There is something deeply worrying at the Legislative Council (LegCo) today: when government officials talk nonsense disguised in nice words, no one in the chamber voices doubts or counter-argues. When it is their turn to speak, everyone makes sure to sound vehement and earnest just to prove that they are “loyal rubbish”. The leftist toxins are mounting.

The latest example is Commissioner of Police Chris Tang’s criticism of an Apple Daily report that included a photo of school pupils playing toy guns during a visit to a tactical training complex on the National Security Education Day. The photo bore an uncanny resemblance to another picture showing riot police raiding a metro station on August 31, 2019. On the National Security Education Day last week, the picture of the pupils already went viral on the internet and was the subject of discussions among netizens. The following day, Apple Daily ran a front-page story featuring the two pictures in large size and a short text. The report quoted netizens questioning what the future generation could learn from national security education. Subsequently, Tang criticized Apple Daily for the “immoral” “smearing”.

How come the mere act of associating one thing with another has become an “immoral” act? The pupils went to the training complex upon the invitation of the police. The venue where the children played toy guns had the setting of a metro train, which was set up by the complex. The long toy guns were provided by the police. The photo was shot by Reuters. The strong reactions of netizens were for all to see. It is quite natural for people to associate the scene with the August 31 incident. In today’s Hong Kong, however, questioning the actions of the police is a sin. Even associating something negative with the security force is a terribly wrong thing to do.

Then during the same LegCo meeting, Tang and Secretary for Security John Lee unanimously touted the idea of enacting a new law to crack down on “fake news”. A few days later, Tang noted that he did not say the aforementioned Apple Daily report constituted fake news, but many patriotic “Little Pink” red guards are now bashing Apple Daily for creating fake news.

Recently Knight Foundation in the US conducted a survey on media perception. The report of the poll said the survey presented something “astonishing”, which was that although people often talked about “fake news”, they actually had no idea what that meant. According to the poll, 40 percent of Republicans considered news reports fake news if the reports portrayed some politicians or organizations in a negative light even if the facts in the reports were correct. In general, it means people tend to regard news reports as fake news if they don’t like the content.

Forge a new weapon for despotism

A few years ago, the European Commission studied the idea of enacting a new law against fake news. Andrus Ansip, Vice President of the commission, then said that “fake news is bad but the ministry of truth is even worse”. He opposed the idea of using legislative means to impose restrictions on the media and preferred online platforms self-regulating themselves because he believed the truth should not be judged by certain government departments. According to the American media think tank Poynter Institute, nearly 30 countries around the world have their own law to crack down on fake news and most of them are authoritarian countries.

In Singapore, the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act was used some 50 times within about a year after it took effect. About 85 percent of the information in question was related to negative content targeting the Singaporean government, and one-fourth of the people who spread “misinformation” were from the opposition. Government department heads are empowered to handle fake news incidents and to issue rectification notices demanding deletion of misinformation. Those who fail to obey the orders or are deemed having a malicious intent can be imprisoned and fined. Reoffenders can have their websites closed down. The latest incident happened a few days ago when an opposition leader posted a message on the side effects of Covid-19 vaccine. The government deemed the information false and ordered it to be removed.

John Lee lashed out at fake news and claimed that “the truth has been covered up by fallacies”. But who is going to head a “ministry of truth” in Hong Kong that decides what is right and what is false? Is it going to be Lee and Tang, or all the patriots at the Committee for Safeguarding National Security? Or will a truth review committee be created to demonstrate justice? Or is it going to be the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party that will judge what is true?

People should be aware that any crackdown on fake news will have a widespread impact that transcends the media. The notion “fake news” is misleading, given that a lot of misinformation is not news but information. Sometimes misinformation takes the form of opinions expressed via communication software or the social media and is merely based on some superficial information. What is more, a lot of so-called fake news is not entirely fake. Things that are half-true and half-false can deceive more people.

Which is why academics prefer the term “misinformation” to “fake news”. Misinformation itself can be divided into different categories: information fabricated to deceive people, half-true and half-false information to mislead people, misleading headings that do not match the actual content, insufficient information and over-interpretation, and facts marred by fallacy of composition. Even political cartoons and hyperboles circulated online, which leave readers room for imagination, could be the authorities’ target. Therefore, everyone’s freedom of speech can be affected.

Those in power who love the idea of a ministry of truth are spreading their tentacles and making an intensive effort to forge a new weapon. They don’t mind reintroducing old weapons from the colonial era. Tang said “there is a law against sedition”. In truth, in the arsenal of the colonial government, there was the Sedition Ordinance that came under the Crimes Ordinance. The Sedition Ordinance was loosely written. Anyone intending to bring into hatred or contempt or to excite disaffection against the administration, raise discontent among inhabitants of Hong Kong, promote feelings of ill-will and enmity among different classes of the population of Hong Kong would violate the ordinance. In the past, the ordinance was deemed outmoded and in violation of the broader principle of freedom. Today, national security is the order of the day. Everything has to make way for it and judges know what is the right thing to do.

Last year, George Orwell’s political satires “1984” and “Animal Farm” were among the most borrowed books at Hong Kong’s public libraries. In other words, the two fictions are now as popular as the works of writers Louis Chua and Isabel Nee. With the SAR government, a ministry of truth is about to be born. Then we no longer need to borrow “1984” from libraries, and an animal farm will be right in front of us.

（Alan Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist）

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play