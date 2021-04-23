Hong Kong has been described by foreign media as a failed state due to political instability in recent years, and the epidemic has added to the woes. In the past, Hong Kong took pride in its four major industries, namely, trade and logistics, tourism, finance, and professional and other productive services, but there is probably only room for growth in finance. Therefore, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx) and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) have a huge burden to carry out, and they must not let bureaucracy stifle the development of the market. It is necessary that they rectify this capital market which is gradually losing its governance.

A few days ago, the HKEx published a consultation paper, proposing a number of measures to improve corporate governance. One of the more innovative proposals is to address the issue of a “long serving independent non-executive director,” whereby independent shareholders alone can re-elect independent directors who have served for more than nine years. This can be considered a good thing, a small step forward to finally address those hand-raising machines that have long lost their functions as independent directors to oversee the objectives of the company.

For a long time, Hong Kong and state-owned enterprises have been “one-party dictatorships,” where referees and side referees are also their own people. Unlike foreign listed companies where the shareholdings are more dispersed, this layout is like treating a listed company as a family business, thus governance is naturally more arbitrary. The appointment of directors is also based on the preferences of the major shareholders, and the mechanism to assign independent directors is almost a black-box operation. The board of directors has never truly been representative of the minority shareholders.

The exchange’s consultation paper proposes to amend the Corporate Governance Code to require the appointment of independent directors who have held office for more than nine years. If the intention is to be carried out, independent directors will need to be re-elected by minority shareholders, and majority shareholders will not be able to vote without the approval of independent shareholders and additional disclosure. The consultation paper also proposes to expand the power of independent directors by establishing a mandatory nomination committee to nominate directors, chaired by an independent director, comprising a majority of independent directors and changed from the former voluntary compliance to compulsory compliance.

In addition, the HKEx also wants to align itself with the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) concept that is prevalent in Europe and the U.S. by requiring that listed companies achieve a gender diversity board. The HKEx will require the boards to review the progress of diversity policy annually. Following the effective date of the amendments to the Listing Rules, companies that currently have a single-gender board will have a three-year transition period during which they will be required to appoint at least one board member of the other gender. Companies will also be required to set quantifiable goals and timelines to ensure gender diversity is attained at the board level and across the workforce.

The objective of board diversity is undoubtedly for the sake of better ESG, after all, the many U.S. listed companies have been sniped by institutional shareholders to include relevant issues in the shareholder meeting agenda. Giant corporations such as BlackRock and Amazon have also been pressured by shareholders to undertake racial equity audits to improve social inequality. Other ESG-related reforms include requiring listed companies to establish anti-corruption and whistleblowing policies, and mandatory disclosure of shareholders’ communication policies, as well as aligning the time frame for the publication of ESG reports with that of annual reports.

Eighteen years ago, Zhu Rongji once said, “If Hong Kong does not do well, not only you (Hong Kong government officials) are responsible, but we (Beijing Central Government) are also responsible.” At the present, the international financial center still looks hopeful and worth defending, but whether it will slowly lose its advantages and gradually degenerate into a dead body, we can only wait and see, but anyway, I am not too optimistic about it.

