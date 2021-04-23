Prominent anti-China rioter Wen Jiabao recently penned a series of anti-China articles for an obscure Macau paper. The articles, ostensibly about Wen’s recently deceased mother, were full of malicious slander against the motherland and the mighty, glorious, and correct rule of the Chinese Communist Party.

In one article, Wen stated, “I sympathize with the poor and the weak, and oppose bullying and oppression. China, in my vision, should be a country of justice and fairness.” What poisonous words: sympathy, justice, fairness! The idea that China “should” be a country of justice and fairness suggests that this is not yet the case. Very dangerous!

An even bigger thought crime is apparent in Wen’s comment that he opposes “bullying and oppression.” Could there be any more brazen declaration that Wen is opposed to Xi Jinping, the Chinese Communist Party, and indeed China’s rise as a whole? Opposing oppression is the primary symptom of the illness of opposing the Party and opposing socialism: some anti-China wolves do not even bother to put on their sheep’s clothing! Very sad!

I did some research online into the history of anti-China rioter Wen Jiabao. I discovered that he was present on Tiananmen Square in May 1989 alongside counterrevolutionary enemy of the state Zhao Ziyang. Neither Zhao nor Wen drove tanks onto the square, nor did they take any other resolute (i.e. violent) measures to suppress the counterrevolutionary rebellion happening there at the time. Instead, they simply spoke to the anti-China rioters gathered there. Very counterrevolutionary!

Having such a poisonous weed voicing vicious anti-Party thoughts is a threat to stability and harmony, and thus a threat to China’s rise. You see, China is a big country with a large population, and in some scattered cases people’s education and quality are not up to the Party’s expectations. For this reason, a small handful of social media users were tricked by black hand Wen Jiabao’s words and began sharing these dangerous thoughts on social media.

Such behavior poses a direct challenge to the mighty, glorious, and correct rule of the Chinese Communist Party. Thankfully, the mighty, glorious, and correct Party Central promptly made the mighty, glorious, and correct decision to censor this article, nipping notorious anti-China rioter Wen Jiabao’s nefarious anti-China plot in the bud!

All joking aside, I do support the Party’s decision to censor Wen’s article. Here’s why.

First, I support the decision because it highlights the fragility of this vapid, anachronistic regime and the resulting endless expansion of censorship in China today.

If we take a step back from the headlines to think about how this all unfolded, it is not immediately obvious how Wen’s opposition to bullying and advocacy of “justice” and “fairness” came to be read as a critique of Xi.

Taking a further step back to view things from Wen’s perspective, I very much doubt that he is eager to enter into a conflict with Xi: a conflict which Wen could never win. Xi, after all, loves using “opposing corruption” as a tool of political struggle, and this is an omnipotent tool when everyone around you is corrupt. Wen’s deceased mother, we should remember (as Wen undoubtedly does), is not only the topic of his maudlin essays but also the former owner of hundreds of millions of dollars in shares of Ping An Insurance.

In optimistically projecting all types of imaginary ideological differences onto Wen Jiabao and Xi Jinping, as so many have done in recent days, we lose sight of their common interest in maintaining this horrid system. The subversive reading of Wen’s text as a critique of Xi is thus in my reading completely external to the text itself: death of the author, Beijing-style.

At the same time, however, this external reading is also eminently sensible: it would after all be quite an understatement to say that Xi and the CCP are engaged in bullying and oppression.

Many people know this, but no one can say this: evidence of this reality is everywhere but cannot be discussed. As a result, the censors who protect the regime are left in a constant search for any even slightly honest discussions, seeing in even the most meaningless of statements a dangerous and potentially infectious honesty which must be suppressed.

The endless expansion of censorship, seeing a casual reference to “justice” as a criticism of the regime, produces many horrid and trauma-inducing outcomes, of which we are all aware. Every once in a while, however, it can also produce curious and even slightly amusing outcomes, such as the censorship of an article written by a former premier about his mom that was so boring that no one could finish it.

The second reason why I support the censorship of Wen’s article is that it helps to suppress the false hope of the good reformist official.

The inverted mirror image of the perpetually paranoid Party that sees subversion everywhere, after all, is the endlessly optimistic opponent of the Party who also sees subversion everywhere, and thereby holds on to hope. Where the Party sees danger, the critic sees hope: in this endless ideological tango, both fail to notice that, in reality, what they are obsessing over is utterly meaningless.

No one embodies this utter meaninglessness more thoroughly than Wen Jiabao, widely lauded as China’s best actor. From Zhou Enlai to Wen Jiabao, within the structure of the modern Chinese state the premier has presented an image of a moderate, empathetic, and reasonable official who gives people hope that there are not only good officials working within this horrid political system (a point that even a pessimist like myself cannot fully deny), but furthermore that these good officials might be able to make this horrid system good.

This is a baseless fantasy, but it serves an important politically stabilizing function. It is precisely the endless and endlessly baseless optimism of “reform-minded” officials who are “close to the people” working within the system to make the system better that blocks recognition of the system’s fundamental failure and its complete incompatibility with the full complexity of Chinese society today: the repressed reality of the necessity of trashing this failed model and starting over.

Thus, to play on the words of another incarnation of this fantasy, Yu Keping’s charming yet impotent 2009 reflections on democracy, I believe that censoring Wen “is a good thing.” Wen’s words present a false image of ethics and opposition to oppression but achieve precisely the opposite: producing empty hope and thereby unethically sustaining an oppressive system.

Finally, I support this decision because it is, in the words of Malcolm X, an example of the chickens coming home to roost.

When Wen was at the top of the Party hierarchy, he embraced the paranoid censorship model: see, for example, the brutal security crackdown during the 2011 Jasmine Revolution. So much for supporting justice and opposing oppression, Premier Wen: you had ten years to do that!

It is thus a beautiful irony to see this same censorship model applied to him in his cushy, multi-millionaire retirement. Beyond a good laugh, Wen’s situation reveals the truth of the CCP system today: you can have all the money and all of the luxury that you want, but you still cannot speak a word of honesty, even if you didn’t actually intend to be all that honest, as was undoubtedly the case for Wen.

A sole downside of this censorship is a potential reinforcement of Wen’s ideological role as the “good official” silenced by the “bad officials” who just might in the end emerge victorious. This is utter nonsense, but people do love nonsense! Similar to the way in which the mythical murder of the father in Totem and Taboo produced the internalization of the law of the father, the censors’ hurried slaying of this mythical good official might only reinforce the internalization of his structural functional production of baseless optimism.

To guard against the eternal return of such false hope, I would say that the fewer soppy, meaningless words that people read from Wen Jiabao, the better. I thus resolutely support Party Central’s mighty, glorious, and correct decision to censor anti-China rioter Wen Jiabao, and call on everyone to do the same!

(Kevin Carrico is Senior Lecturer in Chinese Studies and the author of the forthcoming book Two Systems Two Countries: A Nationalist Guide to Hong Kong)

