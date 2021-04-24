Carrie Lam recently attended the Boao Forum for Asia in the mainland. In an interview with the Chinese state-controlled broadcaster CCTV, she claimed that the worst is already behind us, and that Hong Kong’s economic growth is expected to rebound to 3% to 5% this year. According to Carrie Lam’s prediction, Hong Kong’s economy is starting to enter a recovery stage.

The author believes that it may not be overly optimistic for the Chief Executive to give out reassurance this time, because the Census and Statistics Department has just announced that the unemployment rate from January to March this year has dropped to 6.8%, which is 0.4% lower than the 7.2% in the last survey conducted between October 2020 and February 2021, confirming that the Hong Kong economy has rebounded from the trough.

This decline from the peak in the unemployment rate was due to more significant improvements in three sectors, namely, retail, food and beverage services, and human health activities. Meanwhile, the unemployment situation in other sectors did not change much. However, the fourth wave of the epidemic has improved remarkably over the past five to six weeks, particularly as the number of cases of unknown origin has fallen to near zero, suggesting that the hidden chain of transmission is diminishing. The inevitable surge in social activity, due to the near complete control of the local resurgence of cases and the obvious fatigue of the public in fighting the epidemic, will certainly be supportive to domestic consumption. As the economy bounces back from the bottom, consumer sentiment will naturally become more optimistic, ultimately driving stronger domestic demand and thus reviving some of the local consumption sectors. As a result, service industries, such as retail, food and beverage, and entertainment, will be the main driving forces behind the stabilization of the unemployment rate.

China has been the fastest industrialized country to contain the epidemic. As the largest economy in the world, the U.S. has been vigorously promoting vaccination of its citizens, with about 40% of the adult population having received their first dose of vaccine to date. The outbreak in the U.S. is initially under control, judging by the fact that the number of new confirmed cases has dropped to 60,000 to 70,000 per day. When the U.S. epidemic continues to subside, its economic comeback is sure to be spectacular. The recovery of the global economy will then be more robust, which will have a considerable positive impact on Hong Kong as an externally oriented economy, and the local unemployment situation will also improve more dramatically.

Will Hong Kong’s economy show a smooth and sustained recovery? It depends on the progress of the local epidemic, because the current coronavirus control measures of tracking, containment, and quarantine adopted by the SAR government have been quite effective, thus another outbreak of an average cluster will not cause a new wave of epidemic. However, the situation in the rest of the world is still volatile, and new variants of the virus have emerged in several countries, but what is more alarming is its transmissibility, which is becoming stronger and more rapid. Under these circumstances, the SAR government cannot afford to make another mistake in cross-boundary control measures, otherwise, the Hong Kong economy will fall into an abyss of recession due to a rapid deterioration of the epidemic again.

To completely bring the epidemic under control, the prevention of international importation cases and the elimination of hidden chains of transmission within the city must be carried out to the best of our ability. Even if border control remains strictly enforced for just the next one to two quarters, Hong Kong’s economy can still recover steadily as the public’s economic confidence strengthens, so the SAR government should not make the decision to open the border too soon.

(Kwan Cheuk Chiu, economist and director of ACE Centre for Business and Economic Research)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play