A reliable sign that the imploding relations between China and the free world have taken their toll on the Chinese Communist regime is when some waxwork-like Chinese officials and diplomats are sufficiently rattled to conceal their habitual smugness and arrogance, but instead take on a tone of a grumbling, grim-jawed curmudgeon, who pusillanimously goes on about “being bullied” and “decoupled” by the “hegemony” of others. Before anyone could say Jack Robinson, Xi Jinping, of all Chinese officials, metamorphosed from a fleshy bully that imprisoned people in concentration camps, flexed muscles in the South China Sea, threatened to wage war on India, and crushed pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, into a bunny-hugging, do-gooding, bleeding-heart pacifist who moans about “Cold War mentality” and speaks out against “attempts by some countries to build barriers” and “decouple” from international trade.

In a speech on Wednesday (April 21) to the Bo’ao economic forum in the southern island province of Hainan, an event that is billed as Asia’s equivalent of the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Xi Jinping proposed his own concept of global governance by “a community with a shared future for mankind:” “What we need in today’s world is justice, not hegemony,” Xi said. “Big countries should behave in a manner befitting their status and with a greater sense of responsibility. “World affairs should be handled through extensive consultation, and the future of the world should be decided by all countries working together,” he added. “We must not let the rules set by one or a few countries be imposed on others, or allow unilateralism pursued by certain countries to set the pace for the whole world.”

Xi’s speech was so self-evident and incontrovertible that it would seem more meaningful to suggest that bears do defaecate in the woods or the pope is Catholic. Naturally, given that it was delivered by the leader of one of the world’s most powerful authoritarian regimes with roughly 2.19 million active military personnel at its disposal – not to mention that its leadership has never shied away from demonstrating its readiness to utilise its military options – one would have thought that Xi’s self-indulgent, flatulent sermon on world peace and co-operation would be about as credible and convincing as the brothel madam Lulu White preaching about the virtue of chastity.

All the same, as the Americans would say, “different strokes for different folks” – in fact, if the reports did not attribute the speech to the Chinese leader, one would have guessed that it was written by a certain sandal-wearing, Guardian-reading, latte-drinking, inner-city western liberal elite: much like Saint Jacinda of New Zealand – as in the case of Xi, it is Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand, and her foreign minister, Nanaia Mahuta, who seem to have succumbed to the charm offensive of Peking and its flatulent sermon on global co-operation and fighting against “hegemony”. In a major accommodation of Chinese concerns, Ardern’s foreign minister said on Monday that her country would not allow its relationship with China to be defined by Five-Eyes, nor would it “provoke or engage with China through the alliance” and suggested that New Zealand needed to “maintain and respect” China’s “particular customs, traditions and values.” This move does not come as a surprise: only last month Damien O’Connor, New Zealand’s trade minister, urged Australia to “show more respect” to China, after his trans-Tasman neighbour had just been hit with punitive levies on more than a dozen imports, including wine and barley, by Peking for criticising its human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

It is no wonder that Jacinda Ardern should feel “uncomfortable” with the idea of identifying China as a belligerent state both strategically and in values: Xi’s speech to the Bo’ao economic forum last week could very well have been that of Ardern’s own to her party faithful. Judging by New Zealand’s supine attitude towards China for the past few years, it is reasonable to surmise that, owing to her credulousness and a medical complication known as “selective blindness,” Jacinda Ardern perhaps does genuinely believe that, on issues such as global co-operation and climate change, she finds more common ground with China than with the west. It therefore appears that Saint Jacinda is happy to sweep a spot of genocide in Xinjiang, or crackdown on Hong Kong, under the rug, as long as she is satisfied that her inaction on China’s assertiveness would, at the end of the day, do more good than harm to mankind and to the world from a macro perspective.

It is clear that western sanctions and stoppage of semiconductor export to China have taken their toll on Peking. The dramatic change in attitudes on the part of Chinese officials could perhaps reflect Peking’s desperateness: just weeks ago, soon after the US, UK, Canada, and EU enacted targeted sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for has been labelled a “genocide” of Uyghur Muslims in the Chinese province of Xinjiang, Peking hit back with sanctions on European parliamentarians, academics and think tanks, and double down on its offensive on the information front regarding Xinjiang; now its leader is moaning about “hegemony,” “cold-war mentality,” and “attempts by some countries to build barriers” – the very things that the Chinese authorities themselves have been doing with much enthusiasm for the past decade since Xi ascended to the Chinese throne in 2012. The effectiveness of western efforts to contain China hinges on the co-operation of countries that share the same values of democracy, freedom and respect for human rights. Sitting at the core of this is the Five Eyes alliance, which, as a military and intelligence network that connects five of the most significant countries in the Anglosphere, serves as, to all intents and purposes, a foreign policy force multiplier of the free world. Given the significance of the alliance and the risk of its future being jeopardized by Ardern’s political naïveté, questions must now be asked, in light of the conversion of St Jacinda, as to New Zealand’s suitability to remain a member.

(Joseph Long is a London-based writer and linguist from Hong Kong.)

