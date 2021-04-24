By Fong Yuen

On April 21, the U.S. Senate Foreign Affairs Committee overwhelmingly backed the “Strategic Competition Act of 2021”. The whole document was 281 pages, all targeting the CCP, covering everything including diplomacy, economy, high technology, and military. This bill is expected to be passed by a large number in the Senate and then signed and implemented by Biden.

On the same day, the “Endless Frontier Act” was introduced by a bipartisan coalition of Democrats and Republicans. The bill is aimed at high-tech developments to address China as a competition and formulate plans to deal with the supply chain crisis.

Just within 2020, the U.S. Congress had passed 10 bills involving the CCP, and this is excluding the annual National Defense Authorization Act that deals with the arms race. Regarding the areas of Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, high-tech, military, and diplomacy, there are more executive orders directly issued by the U.S. government. Every few days, there are new bills and regulations issued.

The Strategic Competition Act is a comprehensive, strategic, long-term plan, one that determins all administrative policies. The five chapters in the bill cover Beijing’s problematic acts in every aspect, including predatory economic actions, malicious influence operations, its development of digital authority, military expansion, ambitions toward Taiwan, and suppression of Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

The bombarding of anti-CCP bills from the U.S. Congress seems a little like frustration, and the reasons are obvious. One, it has clearly seen that the threat from the CCP is closing in; Two, it is painful to see the demise of the U.S.’ role in world leadership; Three, it is angry at the many years of being fooled by China. Once a weakling that was nothing has suddenly turned into a strong enemy with its own help, what a great humiliation for the U.S. This was not only due to a misjudgment, but also the inability to read the other party. The main reason for that is arrogance and the cultural difference between the East and the West.

After World War II, the U.S. led the Western camp and was unstoppable. When even the socialist camp in the former Soviet Union was destroyed, the Americans believed that history was over and the world was settled. They have never taken the CCP seriously, and even mistakenly regarded Deng Xiaoping’s “hiding one’s capacity and biding time” as surrendering.

“Hiding one’s capacity and biding time” was not a real admit of defeat. It was merely a temporary forbearance and a plot to rest first and later make a comeback. During the Spring and Autumn warring period, in order for the King Goujian of Yue to win the trust of his captor King Fuchai of Wu, he even tasted the feces of Fuchai. When it comes to revenge, the Chinese have no bottom line. This is something that the Americans do not understand.

For decades, the U.S. has accepted a large number of international students from China to learn its new technologies and knowledge. After learning, they copy. If copying is not enough, they buy. If buying is not enough, they steal. Almost all of the secrets of American technologies were captured, and then they accelerate to get ahead. While these were happening, the U.S. had sat back and was not worried. It had allowed the CCP to take over every international organization and divide them within. When the U.S. turned around, its allies were a mess and only knew to blame the others. At the same time, the CCP is calm and composed, and ordering everyone around. Seeing this, the U.S. was still relaxed and let the CCP go about its large-scale propaganda within the U.S.’ domestic grounds. Taking advantage of the left-leaning ideological trend, the CCP has bought politicians and infiltrated culture. CCP fans are distributed all around in the ruling and opposition parties, and together they work to interfere with politics. Seeing that even domestic politics have turned into chaos, the U.S. is finally waking up from its long, sweet dream.

Learned from the bitter lesson of being fooled, and based on the reality of the obdurate clash of values, the U.S. cannot play the nice guy with the CCP anymore. When it comes to dealing with the CCP, it must expect the worst in order to prevent all sorts of tricks and plots to seek private interests. It must imagine the CCP to be even more sinister with no bottom line in order to protect itself. The way the U.S. handles the CCP is only about not doing enough, for there is never too much.

Earlier, Biden’s climate envoy Kerry visited Shanghai and convinced Xi Jinping to attend Biden’s climate summit. The exchange of ambassadors was the U.S. way of giving back to China, but does it mean that the U.S.-Sino relations are slowly thawing?

Recently, Xi Jinping told the other countries at the Boao Forum for Asia that the U.S. was unkind and a bully. Li Keqiang also invited foreign business for meetings to oppose decoupling, stressing that China’s opening-up will only get wider and wider. The CCP wishes to resume dialogues with the U.S. and minimize friction and avoid the cold war. However, to this day, the Americans also won’t “eat this up” anymore. The Americans said, don’t listen to what the CCP say, but see what they do. It was shameful enough for us previously, would you still be able to continue to deceive us?

The Anti-CCP bills in the U.S. Congress are a reflection of public opinion, one that any government must abide by. This is the nightmare that the CCP must face. The CCP is begging for mercy while preparing for war, which reflects their pessimism towards the prognosis. In the U.S.-Japan joint statement, even “nuclear” was mentioned. Anti-CCP on a global scale is taking shape. Only Xi Jinping himself knows how the times and the trends are helping the CCP now.

