“You told me you would call me, but you never did.”

When the girl suddenly popped in front of me and said this, I was caught completely unaware.

I had just gone to the park for a stroll, now that everyone is talking about staying fit, and was about to return home after 10 minutes of walking when this girl confronted me.

She was in one of the few very fit-looking groups that had just finished their group routines on the lawn I was cutting across.

“Well, I was kind of busy,” I muttered, as I frantically tried to recall where I met this sprightly looking female before.

“You remember, we met outside the train station the other day where our gym had a booth for our membership drive. You sounded very enthusiastic and said you would call me but never did,” she sounded cross.

Then it all dawned on me. I did talk to her that day, and her pretty personality and manner had made me linger a little more than usual though I had no intention of joining the gym.

“I remember very well,” I lied. “But I didn’t get time as I was very busy.”

“Well, you missed the chance,” she said. “That membership campaign is over.”

“That is bad. But in any case, I am getting enough exercise by walking every day,” I lied again. This was the second time in a month I had come out for a stroll.

“But we have a new dance class you can join if you are interested,” she sounded determined to improve my health.

“Dance is not my kind of thing. I am not that fleet-footed,” I said, trying to wriggle out of any such commitments.

“Okay, but dance is the thing now. So, if you want to step up, I can help you,” she offered.

“Dance is getting popular as a way to keep fit?” I asked.

“Yes, very popular. There are many kinds of dance you can choose from. Tango, Bollywood style, Lambada, traditional Chinese style, and many more,” she reeled off what was on offer.

“So many different styles,” I was impressed.

“Tempting,” I added, wondering if she was into Tango.

“Not just health, we dance teachers believe it could even bring peace to the world,” she said.

“Peas?” I was not sure if I heard her correctly. It’s one of my favourite vegetables. But how was dance going to help grow more of them was beyond me.

“Yes, we think it can solve a lot of problems between opposing groups and even settle matters between countries in a peaceful manner,” she said.

I was glad she didn’t catch that I meant the vegetable. Maybe, the thought of getting breakfast on the way home had played a trick on me and brought up the image of the vegetable unconsciously into my mind.

“Is that so?” I replied, glad that I didn’t make a fool of myself. “Can we sit down on that bench; it’s getting a bit hot here,” I said, pointing to a seat by the shade.

As we moved to that bench, I was intrigued by her theory of dance and world peace.

“How can dance diffuse tensions?” I asked.

“Did you see the mainland internet users were criticising Taiwan officials for their shoulder-shaking dance videos? Maybe the two sides should hold a dance competition to settle this, instead of sending warships and planes into the area,” she said as we sat down.

“That could set a new tone to things,” I said.

“And a lot less expensive too. They can pay a few good dance masters to choreograph the routines,” the dance ace was seeing a business opportunity also.

“And same goes with China’s dispute with India on the border too,” she continued.

“Yeah, I read there have been some bloody clashes on that border,” I said.

“Imagine if such disputes could be solved through dance battles. We think this is the way forward,” she said wistfully.

“It will be difficult to get well-trained army men to dance. They are supposed to defend the border,” I pointed out a perception problem here.

“But there are so many macho forms of dance they can adopt,” she was persistent. “Have you seen the kung fu artists who slam heavy objects against certain delicate parts of the body? That could be used as a challenge to prove who is stronger.”

I cringed at the mention of those videos that circulate on social media.

“Do you think that would help?” I was not convinced.

“Why not? Have you seen the goose-stepping dance that India and Pakistan hold at their border? Thousands of patriots line up on both sides, cheer their soldiers and go home happy, thinking their side has won. No violence or blood,” she has been studying all this, I thought.

“Or look at Myanmar,” she went on. “Their soldiers also released a dance video. If we can get all of them to stick to dancing instead of firing at protesters, things would have been much better there, don’t you think?” She asked.

I had to admit she had a point there. “If they had done just dance videos, it would have been better,” I conceded.

“That is why we think dance should be the stage where disputes are settled. It is a healthy way forward,” she sounded convinced about the plan.

“You should approach the people in power with this idea,” I said as I got up to leave.

“I am trying to,” she said. “But most of them are busy dancing to different political tunes,” she sounded pessimistic as we parted.

(A fictional satire was written by Hari Kumar, who is a journalist based in Hong Kong.)

