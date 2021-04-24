Recently the Covid-19 pandemic has apparently come under control in Hong Kong, and people are now wondering when economic activities will get back on track. In an interview with China Central Television the other day, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said “the worst time is over” and she believed the economy would grow three to five percent this year. Meanwhile, it was announced yesterday that unemployment in Hong Kong has fallen from a high point to 6.8 percent. However, some trade union members believe one should not be too optimistic about the future, given that it remains uncertain when the pandemic will truly come to an end. If the number of jobless cases recorded by the sources’ trade unions is anything to go by, there are still many people in the service sector, such as catering and retail, who are out of work, and young people can hardly find a permanent job. One source said he could not be sure whether the worst time is really over.

According to the source, while Lam predicted that the economy would grow three to five percent this year, in his budget unveiled in February, Financial Secretary Paul Chan pointed out that the Hong Kong economy recorded a negative growth rate of 6.1 percent in 2020. The source said that should the GDP growth rate be positive this year, it would be because of the low base in 2020. Even if the economy grows five percent this year, that cannot offset the negative growth of 6.1 percent last year, the source noted. He agreed that business has picked up in the last two months, but only four months have passed this year. “No one knows if the pandemic has really come under control or not, and whether social distancing restrictions will not be tightened for the rest of the year.” Therefore, the source is not optimistic about the future.

Unemployment in retail, hotel sectors remains high

According to another trade union source, although unemployment has fallen from an all-time high, many people in the retail, catering and hotel sectors are still jobless. “This is because many shops have closed and no new shops have opened on those premises. For shops that have made some employees redundant, even though business has picked up recently, few employers are hiring. Many people are still out of work,” he said. In one case, an employer fired some employees a while ago and saw his business pick up of late but still has not hired new staff. “So one employee has to do the work originally shared by a few staff members, and they don’t get any pay rise. But how dare the employees quit given the current market condition?” The source is also dealing with many cases in which young people who graduated last year have yet to land a job. “Even if there are jobs out there, they are contract jobs or the pay is low. Many young people still can’t find long-term work.” Even if the pandemic does not get worse again, the unemployment problem may not be resolved in the short to medium term. “The jobless rate may not fall back to four percent or below for quite some time. The government should not think it can rely on economic recovery and growth and that the problem of unemployment will go away without it doing anything,” the source added.

