Before his retirement in 2012, Judge Kemal Bokhary, former Permanent Judge of Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal, warned: “a storm of unprecedented ferocity” was surrounding Hong Kong’s rule of law. He emphasized that press freedom is the cornerstone of the rule of law, and the media is its most important defender. “The media must make good use of its power and continue to speak up.” In a preface of a new edition of a criminal law reference book, he wrote that the storm has “broken out in full force.” The press freedom, which he was glad still existed back then, is also in danger of being extinguished because Beijing, the Hong Kong government, and the pro-Beijing camp have been attacking and suppressing media in all possible means. They want the independent and outspoken media that are brave enough of telling the truth to shut up. Bao Choy, director of the RTHK TV program “Hong Kong Connection: 7.21 Who Owns the Truth?” has been found guilty of two counts of making false statements offense. She became the first journalist who has been convicted for searching the public records of the Companies Registry.

Reporters without Borders published the 2021 World Press Freedom Index on Tuesday, with China being at no.177 and Hong Kong at no.80, the same as last year. In the Asia Pacific region, Hong Kong is behind South Korea (no.42), Taiwan (no.43), and Japan (no.67), and did only better than Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar, and Cambodia. It means Hong Kong has fallen into the group of totalitarian countries with repressive rules. Press freedom is a vital indicator of whether a society free and open in general or not. Hong Kong is supposed to be an international financial center and cosmopolitan city. Its decline of press freedom is saddening and shameful.

Human rights and freedom of the Hongkongers have been suppressed in the past year, and the media environment of Hong Kong has deteriorated drastically. The chilling effect caused by the implementation of the Hong Kong national security law is becoming significant, which has been displayed by the controversy when The Pulse, an English program from RTHK, interviewed a WHO official last year. In the program, the reporter from RTHK asked the WHO official whether they would consider allowing Taiwan to rejoin the organization. The question itself had no tendency, but it was picked on by the pro-CCP media and officials, saying the reporter had violated the “one country” principle. The pro-Beijing camp had provoked public opinion and demanded RTHK to sack the reporter, who has since been harassed and subjected to smear campaigns and lately finally resigned.

When being interviewed by the mainland media in August last year, Carrie Lam has already openly said that she would “rectify the mistakes” of the media. During the anti-ELAB movement, RTHK was attacked by the pro-Beijing camp and state-run media. Lam’s government constructed a report reviewing its management and governance, then replaced Leung Ka-wing, a veteran media professional, with an Administrative Officer with zero media experience, Patrick Li, and appointed a former government official as the consultant. A complete transformation of RTHK began: programs to be aired have been pulled from the schedule at the last minute; programs that were in production have been stopped; new programs are being reviewed one by one to ensure they are “politically correct.” RTHK has always been a government department but with freedom in editing and reporting. During the colonial time, numerous government officials were unhappy about RTHK’s reports but understood that being the media, RTHK has the role of being the watchdog. Ironically, the senior officials are increasingly intolerant towards criticism, including those coming from their “own people” RTHK, after Hong Kong returned to China.

RTHK is a government department and can therefore be taken apart immediately. The government can disassemble the Public Affairs Unit (PAU) and sideline the reporters who are not afraid to touch the sensitive subjects. Both the personnel and programs can become unrecognizable within a couple of months and more similar to state-run media. Other media are private enterprises, but the heads of these companies also make changes through their management of the editorial department to ensure all the reports and news are “within the red line.” The changes of the two paid TV channels in the past few months reflect the approximate trend of the mainstream media.

The reporters of RTHK were the “dirty reporters,” according to one of the police officers at the front line during the anti-ELAB movement. Apple Daily and the Stand News have also been targeted. Chris Tang, Commissioner of the Hong Kong Police Force, caused a debate on setting up the “anti-fake news act” recently. Apart from the news on the internet, Tang’s intention of using fake news law to kill off Apple Daily, or even the Stand News, is becoming blatant. Tang even criticized Apple Daily for publishing photos of school pupils’ visits to the police cadet school where the children were seen playing and holding toy guns, saying the newspaper reported fake news to divide the society and incite hatred. In an interview by the TVB Pearl channel, Tang clearly indicated legislating the “anti-fake news act” is a good thing.

Tang referring to the children’s photos is the best example to show those who suggested tackling the so-called fake news are not aiming to reveal the truth. Tang later admitted the two photos in the dispute are not fake. He called the reports fake news and threatened the media by saying they have violated the crimes of incitement and endangering national security because he does not like how Apple Daily reports news and its perspective on the photos. The pro-CCP media has increased its propaganda attack recently, saying Apple Daily and the Stand News need to be replaced. The article of an online media referred to how the government of the British Hong Kong era seized the leftist newspaper and indirectly suggested to Beijing how to eliminate the media. But the British Hong Kong colonial government suppressing the press had caused shame in its history which will never be forgotten. The author of the article suggesting Beijing do the same obviously has a hidden agenda with evil intention.

Terror is spreading across journalism. Michael Chugani, an ethnic Indian and veteran journalist who has been working in the media for over 40 years, has been publishing heavy criticism on Carrie Lam and national security law in recent years. But his comments were never considered sharp-tongued. Recently, he has resigned from his post as the host of Straight Talk of TVB Pearl and also stopped writing for the columns of the SCMP and the Hong Kong Economic Journal. Chugani told the media that “Hong Kong has changed,” saying nowadays one has to write with exceptional caution, “for there are a large number of red lines out there.”

There are political “red lines” everywhere. Ways of searching for public information are being shut down gradually, and the “weapon” national security law has enough power to kill. But the authority still wants to equip more legal weapons. Press freedom is worse than in the colonial days. Yet some people still make excuses for Beijing, saying the central government wants to replace you because you force it. Just like the police can “legally kill,” it is “reasonable to replace Apple Daily!”

(Chris Yeung, Chairperson of Hong Kong Journalists Association.)

Click here for Chinese version

