Earlier, in a letter Fatty Lai wrote to colleagues at Apple Daily from prison, he had said, “Freedom of speech is a dangerous job. Please be careful not to take risks. Your own safety is very important.” Sure, in today’s world, red lines make up a red web. It is unpredictable, and reporting facts could be turned into incitement of hatred. Public records search and truth-seeking could get one convicted for “making false statements”.

Bao Choy Yuk-ling became the first journalist in Hong Kong to be found guilty of news reporting. This account must be recorded in the history of Hong Kong. Fellow journalists are sad and angry, and could not imagine that the first person convicted in the 7.21 incident [Jul. 21 Yuen Long Mob Attack] would be a truth-seeking journalist, not the assailants.

Last week, I was late to the court for the hearing of 8.18 [Aug. 18 Illegal Assembly case], and arrived just in time for Margaret Ng’s plea. Calm and composed, she stated, “The law should give protection to rights, not take them away, especially in Hong Kong, where structural democracy is still absent.” Then she concluded with, “I stand the law’s good servant but the people’s first. For the law must serve the people, not the people the law.” The room exploded with applaud. I applauded her for the stubbornness to choose to do what is right regardless of what she was told, even when she was well aware that the law has been reduced to tactics by the tyranny, and that she insisted on articulating that the law is justice. In today’s Hong Kong, persistence in principles is especially hard to come by.

Bao Choy was arrested for looking up public registry during the production of “7.21 Who Owns the Truth”. If you have watched that episode, you would only consider it outstanding news work. Journalists preserved in the gathering of CCTV footage, used publicly available license plate registry to search for the car owner, followed by interviews with those involved. Chef Mr. So, who was chased and beaten up by white-clad assailants after he had left work that night, was able to identify the assailant one by one from the CCTV footage collected by the journalists. He had said, “Can’t believe that my first identification procedure did not occur in a police station, but has to be done in this format.” “Why can’t the police do this? Or they only choose not to?”

In the introduction of the episode, “7.21 Who Owns the Truth” had explained the current situation as such, “Over time, the narrative of the incident has morphed from an attack by white-clad men on civilians into a violent confrontation between men in white T-shirts and men wearing black. There have even been accusations that the incident was instigated by black-clad men.” A month after the episode was aired, the police indeed arrested Lam Cheuk-ting, who was assaulted and injured that day. (The police once blamed the “woman in a reflective yellow vest” for “only filming one side of the incident. This “woman”, Gwyneth Ho, is currently detained as one of the 47 arrested for participating in the pro-democracy camp’s primary election.)

Bao Choy saw the ruling as not only on her alone, but all journalists and journalism in Hong Kong. Despite the government’s move to convict tools once commonly employed by journalists to investigate and seek the truth, Bao Choy encouraged fellow journalists not to give up, to find ways to continue to carry out their duties.

In his letter, Fatty Lai reminded his colleagues that it was “a journalist’s responsibility to uphold justice. It is precisely this that we need to love and cherish ourselves. As long as we are not blinded by unjust temptations, as long as we do not let the evil get its way through us, we are fulfilling our responsibility,” he wrote. What I wanted to add is that if we do see evil but choose not to expose it, we are still letting the evil get its way through us.

(Chan Pui-man, associate publisher of Apple Daily)

---------------------------------

