Regardless of whether you are a football fan or not, the news of the newly-planned “super league” by a group of elite mega football clubs has sent shockwaves around the world.

Even if you never watched a game of football or care about sports, this news will impact you and our world in some forms or others. How, you may ask? First and foremost is that the idea of this kind of “breakaway” league is one of the biggest betrayals towards the most important component of sports, and that I mean by us, the “fans”. Most sports clubs have humble beginnings of being for the “people by the people”, take my beloved football club, for example. Manchester United, a team that grew from the influence of the industrial dockyard workers in the working-class areas of Manchester, to becoming a global mega-brand. Fans year in year out are paying for season tickets, merchandise, etc.

Take Hong Kong, for example, many of us grew up during British rule following the big British clubs from Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea, and being an Asian fan of these football clubs are an expensive cost which contributed greatly to the gradual and exorbitant financial successes of these clubs. Now many younger fans have followed suit to newer additions like Manchester City, Tottenham, Leicester, and more. We are so crucial to the football market because we buy merchandise, and TV package subscriptions. Every year, these clubs’ visits to Asia are guaranteed huge payouts and sponsorship deals which just pass onto us fans who end up paying because of our passion and dedication, year in year out, wholeheartedly.

But this sudden move by some of these elite mega millionaire or billionaire club owners show they have no regard for us fans, no understanding of what we go through to support this club, no accountability to us who have contributed to the clubs to be where they are. This breakaway super league will ruin communities, small towns, small football clubs, grassroots football and aspiring communities and footballers and shatter their dreams and developments. In fact, it will just break our ideals and values we instilled in hard work, always for the greater good of mankind, and goodwill on society. This will only prove that only those who have money and power can so easily take away what was initially built for the common man.

How can a group of, say 12-20 of these owners, even have the audacity to plan such a move, especially as the world is battling a pandemic of Biblical magnitude, without even consulting fans, team players, stakeholders? Well, it just shows the recent trends of the powerful who have no regard for the common man, thankfully this time all rival fans and players, stakeholders all united to stand against such a move. As I write this on Tuesday, and today being Thursday, within 48 hours there has been a huge u-turn. Six teams have publicly announced they will no longer go ahead with such a plan.

Though football, in general, should celebrate this victory, we now have a “wake up call” it’s time for the most important element and component of professional football - us the fans - to unite again and with immediate effect become more involved in voicing out, taking the initiative, having the leadership accountable towards fans, we can no longer be allowed to go through such mental torture and held hostage again. Football clubs around the world should follow suit with Germany where fans hold 51% of the professional clubs. Let’s have the clubs became the peoples club again, I hope my beloved football team can really be what it’s called - Manchester UNITED!

(Jeffrey Andrews, social worker)

