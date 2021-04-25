Since Taiwan introduced the universal direct election of the president, the chaos in the second term of the presidency has been a spell on all ruling parties. Leaving aside Lee Teng-hui, Chen Shui-bian’s second term was caught in a storm of corruption, and the Red Shirts Movement was a forceful wave. During Ma Ying-jeou’s second term, social uproars never stopped from the White Shirts movement triggered by the death of Hung Chung-Chiu to the Sunflower Movement triggered by cross-strait policies. During the second terms of both presidents, the Presidents of the Executive Yuan and the heads of ministries and committees were replaced frequently like news tickers. The overall performance was lackluster, and it was not surprising that the ruling party eventually lost power.

What about the second term of President Tsai Ing-wen? She was re-elected nearly a year ago, and due to the success of the pandemic prevention, the overall economic data is dazzling, and the path of close cooperation between Taiwan and the U.S. has also been made with success amidst the changing games among the U.S., China, and Taiwan. However, some recent developments make people wonder whether the ruling team’s key players are fooling themselves, or whether they have begun to fall apart.

The accident of the Taroko Express of Taiwan Railway is undoubtedly a demon detector. Although the incident was caused by the major negligence of the contractor Li Yi-Xiang, it also reflected that since the Puyuma Express accident, the reform of Taiwan Railway has been sluggish, and they haven’t tightened their nerves. It is the absolute responsibility of the Tsai administration, and it is no coincidence that Minister Lin Chia-Lung resigned and stepped down.

Originally, the incident was expected to be handled properly after the society joined collectively to contribute financial and physical help, but the handover ceremony got people worried.

Power Struggle among the Factions in the DPP

Yes, at the handover ceremony of the Minister of Transportation and Communications, the outgoing Lin Chia-Lung and the incoming Wang Kwo-Tsai were both all smiles. It is understandable that they may want to relax the atmosphere, but they created a negative perception of society. We doubt whether the outgoing person has forgotten the reason for his resignation, and whether the successor has taken the responsibility he assumed too lightly. Have they neglected the feelings of the families of the deceased and the wounded who suffered physical and psychological trauma? The most important thing is that 49 lives were lost. Has “this government” deeply reflected on it?

Almost at the same time, Ting Yi-ming, the Executive Yuan spokesman who stepped down over the beef noodle gaffe, returned to the Executive Yuan and was reported to have made a phone call to challenge the office of the President of the Legislative Yuan. The Executive Yuan denied it through a statement. However, You Si-kun as the President of the Legislative Yuan stepped out and said that both the Legislative Yuan and the Executive Yuan are constitutional establishments and should operate based on the principle of equality and mutual respect. It is tantamount to a public kick in the ass of the President of Executive Yuan Su Tseng-chang.

Ting Yi-ming, who has the ear of Su Tseng-chang, is only a consultant to the Executive Yuan, but he actually asked the office of the President of the Legislative Yuan whether they have spoken to the media on the issue of the referendum, obviously disregarding administrative ethics. The mystery hidden in the words of You Si-kun also makes people wonder whether the factional dispute within the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is recurring. Is the conflict between the Taiwan Normal Country Promotion Association and the faction led by Su reemerging?

Before the end of Chen Shui-bian’s term, the four stars of DPP, Annette Lu Hsiu-lien, Frank Hsieh, Su Tseng-chang, and You Si-kun all competed to succeed power, and the party fell apart. How everyone was figuring out which way the wind was blowing and choosing sides is still a vivid memory. Although Tsai Ing-wen’s second term hasn’t been rocked by corruption scandals like the family of Chen Shui-bian, the battle among various factions in the DPP and the competition over leadership have begun silently.

Minding the Suffering of the People with Eyes on the Progress of Reforms

The primaries for county magistrates and city mayors are the first battleground. As many current magistrates and mayors are about to step down, various factions have already been plotting plans in counties and cities. In the next presidential primary, the battle to become Tsai Ing-wen’s successor will inevitably be fierce, and there will be many negative tactics. To be honest, factional disputes in the DPP are not directly related to the general public, but they may lead to private use of public resources, personnel appointment in the government as rewards, improper employment, hurdles in national politics, or even political insecurity. In this context, how will Tsai Ing-wen finish her term? Is it possible for her to break the spell of the second presidential term with unpopularity and constant social turmoils?

If Tsai Ing-wen wants to stop the chaos toward the end of her term, she would first need to replace her governance with slogans with specific policies, just like what she did in her first term to implement the reforms of the pension fund and the judicial system, overcoming all difficulties. As a President elected by the people, she has the responsibility to oversee the gradual progress of unfinished reforms, including the one at Taiwan Railway. At the same time, she should ask all administrative officials to pay attention to public opinions, to sympathize with the suffering of the people, and to stop fooling themselves.

She also needs to establish a fair and good nomination mechanism to prevent the disputes over positions from becoming internal battles. It prevents her from becoming a lame duck too early, and it also prepares for the continuation of the ruling of DPP and cultivates talents to take over power. Tsai Ing-wen is duty-bound to take on these assignments for the coming three years.

