Two major obstacles stand in Beijing’s way as it moves to strengthen its influence over Germany and earn support for its European Union trade deal.

First up, there’s the disquiet of many European Union parliamentarians over the trade deal. Specifically, their disquiet over the Communists’ refusal to adopt international protections against the use of forced labor as part of that deal. Facing the Communists genocidal campaign against the Uighur people of Xinjiang province, these legislators are warning that they will refuse to ratify the agreement unless Xi Jinping changes course. With Xi refusing to commit to verifiable forced labor protections, it’s hard to see how the European parliament will ratify the deal. Beijing hasn’t exactly helped itself here by recently imposing sanctions on a number of EU parliamentarians.

Beijing’s second problem is a person rather than a specific policy. Namely, Annalena Baerbock, leader of the German Green Party. Why should Baerbock spark the Communists’ fear?

Well, because German voters will elect a new government in September. And because Baerbock is far more skeptical of aligning with the Communists than are her major center-right and center-left competitors. A recent poll (Wikipedia: Opinion polling for the 2021 German federal election) suggests that the Greens may now be on the verge of becoming frontrunners for the September election. Baerbock also appears to have a confident lead among voters as the favored party leader to become Chancellor. The young, charismatic Green leader certainly strikes a contrast with the older, more traditional other major party leaders, Armin Laschet of the center-right CDU-CSU, and Olaf Scholz of the center-left SDP. We should expect Baerbock’s support to grow as her campaign presents the narrative of a fresh start after more than 15 years of Angela Merkel’s premiership.

That brings us back to the Communists’ concern.

After all, Baerbock and her party are opposed to Xi’s trade deal. A Green Party policy document observes that “Trade is a powerful lever to defend and strengthen human rights and fundamental democratic values. Unfortunately, the EU-China investment agreement, hastily concluded by the German government at the end of last year, contradicts this very goal.”

The problem for Beijing is that even if Baerbock’s Green Party doesn’t win enough seats in the Bundestag to secure her position as Chancellor, the Greens are likely to be the primary coalition partner for another party. And if, for example, Armin Laschet has to rely on Baerbock to form a governing coalition, he’ll have to make significant concessions to her. Considering that human rights and the environment are the two priority foreign policy concerns for the Green Party, it seems unlikely that the Communists trade deal would survive a prospective Laschet-Baerbock coalition agreement.

It gets worse for Beijing.

While, like most German politicians, Baerbock is skeptical of meeting the 2%-of-GDP NATO defense spending target, she says Germany should increase military investments and take a more active role in global security affairs. With France having deployed attack submarines to the South China Sea to exercise with the U.S. Navy, and Britain due to send an aircraft carrier to those same waters this summer, Germany is under pressure to take similar action. Chancellor Angela Merkel has tried to cool U.S. pressure in this regard by pledging to send a German destroyer into the Indian Ocean later this year. Of course, the Indian Ocean is not the South China Sea! Baerbock portends a bolder security policy in support of Germany’s democratic values.

Beijing’s trade interests with Germany and the European Union almost certainly rest on the election of a CDU-CSU coalition government alongside the SDP. It’s becoming clear that the prospect of such a government is increasingly unlikely. Beijing should be wary of being swept away by a Green wave.

(Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner foreign policy writer)

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

