Leaders of the US and Japan made a joint statement last week in Washington, stressing their efforts to work together to stabilize the Taiwan Strait. The last time that a joint US-Japan statement mentioned Taiwan took place 52 years ago. In addition to expressing gratitude, Taiwan’s representatives in Japan are closely studying whether a joint military exercise among the three parties could be possible. In addition to frequently interacting with its allies, the US has now seemed determined to bring the stability of the Taiwan Strait to the table. As we have analyzed in earlier columns, support for Taiwan from the US is bipartisan. There are also signs that the Biden administration is continuing the pro-Taiwan stance, as evidence by the possible sale of the M109A6 cannon artillery systems to Taiwan.

Does the Taiwanese public reciprocate the bipartisan support for Taiwan in the US? Would citizens in Taiwan show a similar level of willingness to work with the US and Japan to counter China? We have new evidence to show that public opinion on these issues has changed quite a bit in the past four years.

Sponsored by Duke University, the Election Study Center at National Chengchi University administrated a telephone survey of all the citizens in Taiwan (also known as the Taiwan National Security Survey). In both October 2020 and November 2016, around 1,000 citizens answered the following question: “Some suggest that Taiwan should work closely with the US and Japan to counter China, do you agree or disagree with this statement?” In 2016, 38% of the respondents were supportive, and the percentage grew to 54% in 2020. The change (16%) was sizeable considering respondents in both surveys were similar in terms of party identification, national identity, and socioeconomic background. When we put respondents into separate groups based on their age and education level, we found that citizens were more supportive of working with the US and Japan, so the results could not be attributed to generational or educational differences. It then begs the question, what are the reasons that lead to this result?

Judging from the analysis, most changes occur among pan-green supporters and independents. In 2016, only 60% of Pan-Green supporters endorsed the stance. However, support from both groups grew to 80%. Considering that this group accounts for around 30% of all the respondents in both surveys, it can be said that this group has achieved a high level of cohesiveness on foreign policy views under the leadership of Tsai Ing-wen.

On the other hand, among the independents, only 30% of them were supportive of allying with the US and Japan to counter China, while 70% opposed it. However, in 2020, support went up by 20% to 50%, on par with the opposition. In other words, among this group, at least 20% of citizens considered this strategy to be infeasible four years ago but gradually changed their views to stand behind such a strategy.

In comparison, among the pan-blue supporters, in both 2016 and 2020, over 70% were opposed to working with the US and Japan to contain China. This could explain why the KMT, which is on its way to electing a new chairperson, rolled out many surprising policies and anti-American tones toward the US, as most KMT supporters think differently from the rest of the citizens in Taiwan. If the KMT continues to please its supporters and distance itself from the US and Japan, the party will kindly underperform in its national polls and relations with the US.

For the ruling DPP, it is sensible to support this policy as the public widely supports it. But the party also needs to caution that the support is clear because independent voters make it so. Moreover, the reason that this group aligns with this policy is not because of DPP, and support for DPP among this group has not grown significantly. From the perspectives of independents, their changes in policy preferences (without an accordingly change in party identification) only indicate that the change in their opinions based on the behaviors of the US, Japan, and China in recent years.

There is one lesson for the pro-DPP camp. When facing discussion of foreign policy, supporters of the DPP will often throw out the line “would you then prefer another party (i.e., KMT) to rule the country?” to stifle dissent and maintain the party’s support. Unfortunately, such a strategy is unlikely to work well with independents. Antagonizing the voters in the middle might bring unintended consequences during upcoming elections.

If public support for allying with the US and Japan is clear, then Taiwan should use this opportunity to build up mechanisms and institutions to strengthen peace in the Asia-Pacific. In addition to working closely with the US and Japan, Taiwan should utilize Taiwan Assurance Act, other pro-Taiwan legislation, and platforms such as the Global Cooperation Training Framework (GCTF) to advance international participation. Although scholars of realism would argue that international relations are anarchic and follow the law of the jungle, international law and international organization have both, to a certain extent, weakens this pessimism, motivates cooperation among countries, and cultivates trust in international norms. As a result, when cooperation with the US and Japan institutionalizes, Taiwan can expect to be more visible in the international society.

(Austin Wang (austin.wang@unlv.edu) is Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Twitter: @wearytolove

Fang-Yu Chen (chenfan6@msu.edu) is PhD in Political Science at Michigan State University. Twitter: @FangYu_80168

Yao-Yuan Yeh (yehy@stthom.edu) is Associate Professor of International Studies and Chair of the Department of International Studies and Modern Languages at the University of St. Thomas, Houston. Twitter: @yeh2sctw

Charles K.S. Wu (wu721@purdue.edu) is PhD candidate of Political Science at Purdue University. Twitter: @kuanshengtwn)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play