On 8 July 2013, Wen Wei Po, the Hong Kong newspaper published an op-ed titled “Six Wars China Is Sure to Fight in The Next Fifty Years,” and authored by an unknown Liqiu Yue. The original is no longer accessible on the net. It, however, has been extensively republished in the Chinese language and appeared translated into English a couple of months later in Hong Kong. It was also translated into Russian, Spanish, Hindi, Turkish, and other languages.

The first of those hypothetical wars would be the conquest of Taiwan, to take place in 2020-2025. China would fight the second for the Spratly Islands (2025-2030). The third, for Southern Tibet (2035-2040). The fourth, for the Diaoyu/Senkaku and Ryukyu Islands (2040-2045). The fifth, for Outer Mongolia (2045-2050). The sixth, for “the lands lost to Russia” (2055-2060). The author of the op-ed, whether friend or foe, certainly threw a dark-magic spell on China’s next half a century, because it depicted an arguable geopolitical landscape to lead a grand strategy —the rise of China to the rank of a superpower by defeating India, Japan, Russia, and other powers, with the US decline going on and on— and a sort of quid pro quo. Allegedly, China must resort to military might to recover land seized by other countries after the Opium Wars.

In time for the first such a war, air exercises in the Formosa Strait make the prospect scary. According to Liqiu Yue, Taiwan must be given the occasion to join Mainland China peacefully, though it will likely refuse to. If Taiwan refuses, China will accomplish reunification through war. When the PPD overwhelmingly won the last elections (Jan 2020), peaceful reunification seemed farther than ever. Liqiu Yue believed that Taiwan would fight alone, but also that even if the western countries supported the wayward province, China would prevail. Beyond a doubt, the western countries —at least some of them— would support Taiwan, and for reasons altogether economic and political.

The economic reasons bear a brand name —TSMC or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. The production of semiconductors is one of incorporated manufacture and distributed design. That means that many companies make designs of integrated circuits and a few or even only one carries on the physical production. The latter is called a semiconductor lab or foundry; the former, fabless semiconductor companies. If a company carries on both activities, it is called an integrated device manufacturer. TSMC is a foundry, the sole producer of last-generation semiconductors, the smallest ever. Apple as a fabless company has since long worked with TSMC. Even integrated device manufacturers, like Dell, now plan to do the same. Those very small semiconductors are critical for the construction of many devices, in particular supercomputers, which in turn are necessary for the development of the most advanced arms systems —nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles, for instance.

Distension with China in the late 20th century depended on the reciprocal acceptance of the “One Country, Two Systems” compromise formula, which encompasses both Hong Kong and Taiwan —for a peaceful reunification, Taiwan is offered autonomy that compares to or even exceeds Hong Kong’s as per the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration. As China scraps or at least weakens the “Two Systems” part with effects on Hong Kong, the international community toys with getting rid of the “One Country” part with effects on Taiwan. The recent US-Japan summit shows how. Of course, the ultimate goal is to ban semiconductor exports to China, but the political juncture is what is.

In the pursuit of national interests, China has been fairly peaceful. A major war would pose an obstacle in the way to a moderately prosperous society. Rather than taking Taiwan by assault, China will win Taiwan because the Taiwanese are Chinese that sooner or later will choose reunification. But the curse of the heinous op-ed is pending. During 2020-2025, a serious misstep is for Beijing to give the slightest impression that recourse to war is an option to enforce One Country. For it terrorizes the Taiwanese into visualizing themselves under a hand even heavier than falls on Hong Kong. And who chooses that?

(Enrique Viaña is professor of economics, University of Castilla-La Mancha, Spain.)

