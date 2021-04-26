Leaders from 40 countries around the world met at the virtual climate summit on Earth Day, hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, pledging to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Although Taiwan was not invited, President Tsai Ing-wen set 2050 as the target date for net-zero emissions. On the same day, she also met with environmentalists who have been defending Datan’s algal reef. Tsai showed every bit of her political sense while approaching the environmental issues.

In fact, Earth Day, which marked the 51st anniversary, has become more of a day for global leaders to atone for their failure to address the problems of exacerbating climate and environment with decisive and effective measures. Instead, they just made more grand promises to show their concern. And that’s all.

Tsai’s declaration on environmental protection was made at the AIC Innovation Forum, where W. Brent Christensen, the Director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) mentioned that the U.S. and Taiwan have long been working together on environmental issues and hoped the bilateral cooperation would continue in the future.

Biden’s responses to climate change and environmental issues are a far cry from his predecessor Donald Trump. Despite current intensifying tension between the U.S. and China, Biden sent his climate envoy John Kerry to China, a sign that he intends to seek a breakthrough point for both to collaborate and improve their fraught ties.

Environmental card requires specific measures

President Tsai has been actively managing Taiwan-U.S. relations. As Biden is playing the environmental card, she follows closely as a loyal ally. This, of course, makes sense. But if the remarks on environmental protection are based solely on strategic and diplomatic concerns, without specific action and measures to approach air pollution and ecological damage, it is definitely not what the public wants to see.

Take carbon neutrality for example, in addition to Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act in 2015 proposed by DPP’s former legislator Tien Chiu-chin, Tsai addressed the issue with empty policies in her bid for the first-term presidency. Now in her second term, she still fails to present substantial progress in cutting emissions. In a number of global surveys, Taiwan is ranked at the bottom.

Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act sets out a greenhouse gas reduction by 50% from 2005 level no later than 2050. It is in fact far behind the international pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Tsai promised to catch up with international standards, but no action plan is seen. It is not known what she means by saying “Taiwan is actively implementing….In addition to energy transformation, the agencies involved are working on plans to systematically cut carbon emission.”

DPP’s legislator-at-large Hung Sun-han, who comes from an environmental group, worked with civil groups late last year and proposed progressive Climate Change Action Act, which covers from energy transformation, industrial innovation, environmental governance, to integration of environmental issues into diplomatic strategy. Unfortunately, the proposal has not received much attention. The opposition KMT, which has recently reached environmental groups over Datan’s algal reef protection campaign, is planning to propose the “Climate Change Response and Adaptation Act”.

Require enterprises to comply with international standards by law

Lawmakers, civil groups, and businesses have all noticed that climate change will almost inevitably have consequences if no action is taken. For example, “the worst drought in a century” in Southern and Central Taiwan has placed reservoirs under rigorous testing in terms of their response and adaptation. Without comprehensive planning, the government and people can only resort to contingency plans.

And take carbon emissions for example. The European Union will impose a levy on carbon-intensive imports by 2023. But most products made in Taiwan keep a high level of carbon emissions. If not improved, they will be subject to high tariffs, undermining their competitiveness. Dialogues should be held soon between the government and the private sector, between the central and the local, to seek a path and process towards net-zero carbon emissions, which can then be advanced and regulated by new laws. If not, Taiwan’s businesses will fail to comply with international standards. And if this is the case, no matter how skilled you are in diplomatic maneuvering, it will be of no avail.

Environmental issues should not be considered just a bargaining chip in diplomacy. Instead, they must be integrated into the multiple policies for national development and legislation should be put in place to implement these environment-friendly issues. It is the way to benefit the public. And it is something the authorities should do their best to advance beyond a diplomatic occasion where nothing more than flowery rhetoric is heard.

