With the US and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) at loggerheads, Taiwan is now forced to take sides. There is no need, however, for the Taiwanese people to be displeased. After all, every nation in the world will have to do so in one or two years. The situation in Europe is better, but it still has to make such a decision. The US is adopting a comparably soft and indirect approach when demanding nations around the world pick sides. China, in contrast, is employing wolf warrior diplomacy to this end. It is issuing threats to other nations, splashing out lots of money, and resorting to all sorts of dirty moves such as blackmailing to force other nations to side with it. Many people in Taiwan have chosen to be the CCP’s advocate (a practice called “whitewashing” in mainland Chinese slang). They have done so not out of ideological identification or even a sentimental identification with China. They have done so merely because they have been blackmailed and offered some small benefits. The Taiwanese people are well aware of that.

Given its strategic geographical location, Taiwan is inside an emergency room, as it were, facing two attending physicians, one of them called the White House and the other Zhongnanhai. It seems a silly and redundant question what the correct choice should be. Still, some analysis is necessary. This is because stupidity is not the same in essence as ignorance or low IQ. It is when a person knows and feels what is happening but still pointlessly sticks to their arguments. In Taiwan, there are many truly ignorant people, and there are many who are playing dumb.

The Xinjiangization of China

Before going any further, let me tell you a story. In 1985, when I left the US and set foot on the soil of the People’s Republic of China for the first time, one of the surprising experiences I had was about road habits. In the US, it is the “lane rule” that matters. If you are in a lane, you have right of way. Any vehicle that attempts to overtake your car must be ahead of you by 20 or 30 meters in order not to violate the traffic rules. Otherwise, the risk of a collision will be extremely high. What surprised me was that people in China followed the “car front rule”. As long as a car’s front went beyond yours, its driver could demand that you yield to them. To make matters worse, the rule, as I realized, later became the “car size rule”, under which you had to yield to a car behind yours as long as it was bigger, and its driver had honked their horn.

Here is a question. Would you like to – or like your offspring to - live in a world governed by the “lane rule” or one governed by the “car front rule” or the “car size rule”?

There have been various problems with the American order since the end of World War II including its military hegemony, economic hegemony, and cultural hegemony. As I have lived in the US, China, Singapore, and Taiwan for a long time and have many friends in Europe, Japan, and South Korea, I think I have better knowledge than most people about the flaws of the American order and different countries’ complaints about it. However, for all its flaws, the American order is still based on the “lane rule”. We can criticize the US for the unfairly demarcated lanes, the unreasonable speed limits, the wrongly positioned traffic lights or the problematic flashing intervals. We can criticize the US for violating the “universal” lane rule, unfair law enforcement of traffic police or the violation of traffic laws by the police cars. However, that its entire system is underpinned by the “lane rule” is beyond doubt.

In China under the one-party dictatorship of the CCP, most people actually desire a “lane rule”. If the ruler had a certain concept of lanes, “the rule by lane” would be fine, even though that would come at a greater expense of the people. This is straightforward. After all, a draconian law is still a law. But in fact, the CCP adheres to a “car size rule” characterized by bureaucratic power, violent intimidation and class exploitation. However, in all fairness to the CCP, it does not only treat its people this day, since the “car size rule” also governs the interactions within the CCP. This is also why it can face down the people. It says to them, “This is how competition in the CCP is conducted. Who are you to comment on us?”

Let us return to Taiwan. The true attitude of the CCP towards Taiwan today is that of the “car size rule”. Let us put aside remote regions such as Xinjiang and Tibet and focus on Hong Kong, which is separated from Taiwan by a strait. A friend from Hong Kong asked me if he could eke out a humble existence in Hong Kong. I said to him, “Are you willing to let your children live in Shanghai, which is said to be the most advanced in China today? If you are willing to live in Shanghai for life, then you can eke out a humble existence in Hong Kong.”

Just a few months after I said this, the CCP began an attempt to implement a Xinjiang-style grid control in Shanghai. People entering or leaving Shanghai for more than 24 hours must have their identities registered, otherwise they will be fined RMB 5,000 or put in jail. The new rule provoked a huge backlash from Shanghai residents, since their relatives and friends who come to Shanghai for a one-day visit have to register themselves with the police. While the CCP has put the plan on hold temporarily, it is impossible for the CCP to call it quits. Owing to all kinds of political, social, and economic pressures facing the central government and the local governments, the CCP’s approaches to exercise control are slipping backward to those employed during the Cultural Revolution.

Under the “car size rule” that is underpinned by power, it is inevitable that the entire China will be Xinjiangized. A fully-fledged digital technology now ensures that all that is mobile – from people, money, goods, information, or thoughts - will be controlled by a totalitarian regime. This is the core of Zhongnanhai’s so-called “confidence in the systems”. It cannot be denied that this set of digital governance systems is very appealing to dictatorships and semi-dictatorships around the world. The “car size rule” has been technologicalized and digitized.

Whose side will Taiwan choose? This is about the choice between the “lane rule” and the “car size rule”. Ask yourself the question when all is dark and silent in the dead of night, “Which side do you choose?” Which order do you want your offspring to live in? How much do you think your choice is worth? What price are you willing to pay for your choice? There is no such thing as free lunch in the world. Even if it is free today, it will cost you ten times, a hundred times or a one thousand times the price tomorrow.

(Fan Chou is a Taiwanese writer and entrepreneur.)

