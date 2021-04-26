My dear, I know that while you have not been sleeping well there, you are still in good spirit, which perhaps echoes Long Hair’s favorite poem that goes: “Nothing terrible could have snapped at me as I have a clear conscience as always; amid immense difficulties I’m still full of power and splendor.” That sounds really formidable. Nevertheless, Long Hair’s health has got worse these days. Fortunately he managed to shout vehemently the slogan “Peaceful protests are innocent!” before he sat down during that court hearing. That day when the hearing ended, you turned to the internal passage of the court and I headed for the exit of the dock. I was speechless. I felt loss and it took a long time for me to calm down.

I forgot who said that some people have to be in jail and some need to do things out there. What thoughtful words. So I’ll try to think that I am taking on another job on your behalf.

The first thing to do is of course to prepare for an appeal and to explain to more people what happened. The consequences implied by the judgments on the conviction and sentencing are serious. Citizen News was spot on in an editorial.

“The court’s ruling is an obvious departure from Hong Kong’s judicial norm, is in violation of international human rights standards, and infringes upon people’s right to join peaceful assemblies... The August 18 assembly did not carry any element of violence nor any risk of immediate violence. Based on the broader background of volatile atmosphere in Hong Kong at the time, the judge handed down heavy sentences on several pro-democracy leaders known for their peaceful and rational approach. That clearly goes against the proportionality principle in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, effectively imposing excessive restrictions on freedoms of assembly and demonstration,” the editorial said.

The court case involved only several pro-democracy leaders, but a million people took part in the August 18 march. Ordinary people can be spared from 18 months in prison that is the starting point for the punishment for organizing an unauthorized public assembly, but they risk being sentenced to 12 months in jail, the sentencing starting point for taking part in an unauthorized public assembly. If nothing is done to challenge such a standard, from now on anyone taking part in a public assembly to which the police objects would have to be prepared to be thrown behind bars. Would Hong Kong still have freedom of assembly?

Under international human rights laws, no precedent has been set whereby a person involved in peaceful protests is sentenced to jail (not to mention the starting point of 12 months for sentencing). That is a fact the Hong Kong court that convicted the pro-democracy leaders did not overlook but deliberately ignored. During the trial, defense lawyers cited numerous reference cases, but the judge dismissed them all by merely noting in her judgment that foreign cases were not binding for Hong Kong courts. That is not in line with the normal practice of higher courts in Hong Kong. The judgement is tantamount to saying Hong Kong people are not protected by international human rights laws. This point provides a good enough reason for the convicted to appeal.

Nevertheless, what I find most dissatisfactory is the attitude the court demonstrated in the judgment, in that it had effectively insulted Hongkongers by treating the mass as potential danger to public security. No matter how peaceful they were, the numerous people joining the march were regarded as rioters. An even bigger insult was that the marchers were all treated as sheep. In justifying why the pan-democratic leaders were doubly guilty, the court said the leaders took advantage of their fame to call for countless number of people to take to the street, resulting in a large-scale event that disrupted the city’s traffic. When Hong Kong people stage a protest, they want to express their own views as they consciously exercise their freedom of expression and freedom of assembly. They want the government to feel the strength of their voices, not to follow some leaders! A march joined by 1.78 million people represented the will of 1.78 million people. The government should take it seriously. Basically, the bigger a march, the more the government should pay attention to it. The last thing it should do is to treat people as a public security threat and use heavy-handed measures against them. The Hongkongers in the march were peaceful and restrained. However, the big turnout of the march was treated as evidence of crimes. That reflects an authoritarian mindset.

There is a school of thought which holds that the truth in nature is manifestly clear. Francis Bacon was one of the leading advocates. Based on this theory, there is no need to reason. When all prejudices are removed, the truth will come to the fore. Therefore, people who are not biased are the ones most eligible to judge what is right or wrong. Applying this theory to today, some people think political neutrality necessarily means being fair, when in fact “politically neutral” opinions are usually political views that are detached from reality and which the beholder thinks do not have to be proven.

You and I are not young. Take good care!

