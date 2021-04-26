Sometimes you need to really kick yourself to do a reality check in these dark days. Slowly and insidiously the people of Hong Kong are coming to accept the unacceptable even when they understand the folly of so doing.

Last week, for example, I found myself inwardly celebrating the fact that the brave journalist Bao Choy would not be going to jail and had ‘merely’ been fined. A quick bang on the head reminded me that the word ‘merely’ was totally inappropriate as Choy was found guilty of doing her job in an attempt to shed light on a matter which is very much in the public interest.

Working on a RTHK documentary about the 21 July 2019 Yuen Long attack by gangsters on unarmed people returning from a protest, alongside other by-standers, she sought to identify who was behind this incident.

In time honored tradition she used common sense and public records towards this end. An obvious place to start was to check ownership of vehicles known to have been used by the thugs as they were disgorged into Yuen Long station. For this Choy was charged and fined.

In other words routine investigative journalism has been deemed to be a criminal act. So, the word ‘merely’ is clearly inappropriate.

Moreover it comes as part of a package of measures to remove areas of what was the public record away from access to the public. The government now plans to tighten controls over both the electoral register and the companies register. The implications are massive and indicate a direction of travel towards a far more closed society – the kind of society preferred by all authoritarian states who know that information equates to power. No doubt what caught the attention of the authorities was the title of the RTHK program: “7.21: Who owns the truth”.

Shortly before Choy’s conviction there was much relief to learn that prominent democracy advocates including Martin Lee and Margaret Ng were ‘only’ given suspended sentences after having committed the crime of participating in a peaceful demonstration. Meanwhile the court handed down shockingly long sentences to other defendants in the same trial, including 18 months for Leung Kwok-hung, 14 months for Jimmy Lai and 12 months for Lee Cheuk-yan.

Both Lee and Ng are barristers and their sentences could put an end to their legal careers. But at least they are not in jail, a turn of events that brought comfort to neither of them but nevertheless relief to the very many people who wish them well.

As the stream of democrats heading off to jail lengthens and with a massive backlog of political-related cases yet to be heard, crumbs of comfort are derived from the rare instances where defendants are not incarcerated. In some cases the judiciary displays its resolve to maintain the impartiality which once went unquestioned. After trial defendants have been released on the basis of paper thin and at times contradictory police evidence.

Yet, so bludgeoned are we by the daily reports of arrests, convictions and raids on those identified as being part of Hong Kong’s biggest ever protest movement that we cling to straws of light that peek through as this relentless barrage continues.

Authoritarian regimes prevail by launching regimes of terror designed both to punish those who step out of line and to discourage anyone else from even thinking of doing so. An essential part of this method is to create a new normal where the suppression of liberty starts to be accepted as inevitable and unshakable.

Not accepting the new normal is something that is learned with considerable bitterness by citizens of these regimes. To survive and ensure that hope is not extinguished requires courage and determination, qualities that, fortunately, Hongkongers have in abundance.

As the Victorian-era British prime minister Benjamin Disraeli famously said, “I am prepared for the worst, but hope for the best.”. It’s a phrase that has been endlessly adapted over the years and clearly has resonance in today’s Hong Kong.

(Stephen Vines is a Hong Kong-based journalist, writer and broadcaster and runs companies in the food sector. He was the founding editor of ‘Eastern Express’ and founding publisher of ‘Spike’. In London he was an editor at The Observer and in Asia has worked for international publications including, the Guardian, Daily Telegraph, BBC, Asia Times and The Independent and, during Hong Kong’s 2019/20 protests, for the Sunday Times. He hosts a weekly television current affairs programme: The Pulse”

Vines’ latest book Defying the Dragon – Hong Kong and the world’s largest dictatorship, will be published early next year by Hurst Publishing. He is the author of several books, including: Hong Kong: China’s New Colony, The Years of Living Dangerously - Asia from Crisis to the New Millennium, Market Panic and Food Gurus.)

