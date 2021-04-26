In recent years, the consumer market on the mainland has been expanding in pace with the growth of China’s national power. Brandishing “China market” and “Chinese tourists”, Beijing has also been menacing rivals, penalizing anti-China forces, and forcing countries and enterprises that insult China to give in. Canada, Australia, Taiwan, and multinational brands such as H&M and Nike are all “victims”.

Though the consumer and investment markets in China are enormous, they are subject to the strict control of the government. Beijing manipulates not only entry and exit of goods and capitals, but also life and death of world-class colossal enterprises such as Alibaba. Furthermore, large-scale state-owned enterprises have monopolized major industries. As such, there are a lot of direct (customs, restriction of investment) and indirect (state-owned enterprises’ procurement and tariff) means in the hands of Beijing to regulate inbound goods and capitals. Official opinion also gets the products in China in the cross hairs, which has become a means of rewards and punishment, then a sharp diplomatic weapon: only the countries and enterprises that are obedient to Beijing can scramble for a piece of action with their goods and capitals allowed to be imported to China.

On the surface, such a sharp diplomatic weapon is successful in every endeavor, not only because of the huge China market, but also Beijing’s high capability of manipulating it. Even though the consumer and investment markets in Europe and America are even bigger than that of China, the governments cannot put them under control willfully, nor can they make them a diplomatic tool. So, a great many of countries and multinational enterprises have to yield to Beijing if they want to earn RMB.

However, it seems that the sharp weapon has been out of order recently. Earning RMB has not been as easy as one thinks. They have to face up to various fees and taxes, soaring costs, keen competition with China’s enterprises, pirates, as well as trademark infringement. Worse still, the Chinese government is not as nice to foreign corporates as before. It is not easy to make money in China market now. Moreover, having been aware of the severity of China weaponizing sanctions, the international community has been working in concert to strike back to weaken its power. Take Australia as an example. When China increased the tariff on red wine from Australia, consumers in European countries and the US took the initiative to consume wine from Australia. The same thing happened to lobsters and cherries from Australia. And pineapples from Taiwan that are forced out of China sell well in Hong Kong and Australia. Taking a look at Australia, which has been penalized most seriously, still holding fast to the anti-China stance, one will know sanctions by Beijing are not effective anymore.

Recently, Australia has incurred the wrath of Beijing again by announcing that it uses the Foreign Relations Act to revoke two agreements concerning the “Belt and Road Initiative” signed between Victoria and China; the British Parliament has passed a motion to declare China’ s policy towards Xinjiang the same as a campaign of genocide that is a crime against humanity; Estonia has issued a report pointing out that China is forging a “world gagged and predominated by Beijing”; at the “17 + 1” summit between China and Eastern Europe, six heads of state did not show up, and Lithuania has withdrawn from it; multinational brands such as H&M and Nike have refused to make an apology for the Xinjiang cotton event, yet still being popular in China market. When it comes to Japan and the US, which are targeted by Beijing, not only are they free from any sanctions by Beijing, but also they have a great number of anti-sanctions weapons in hand that make Beijing refrain from taking action for fear of hurting itself.

