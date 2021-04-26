By Lo Fung

Not long ago I had a small gathering with friends. An old friend I’ve known for many years advised me to write more about changes in the international situation and less about Hong Kong’s affairs, particularly “improvement” to the electoral system. It is because there’s nothing much to comment on, when everything has been set in stone. My friend’s “advice” was certainly half-joking, but it was also an insightful observation of the current situation.

From the get-go, the Beijing-led “improving the electoral system” had totally abandoned the practice of extensively seeking public opinion and seriously consulting the Hongkongers. It directly created a framework, within which from principles to details, there was no room for discussion of amendment. It is indeed a waste of effort to write commentaries on this. Moreover, when the SAR government implemented the legislation locally, it included quite a few ridiculous proposals, including using legislation to prohibit anyone from publicly calling on voters to cast blank votes, boycott voting as a means to demonstrate a political stance to legalize blanks, as well as the ludicrous proposal of criminalizing the casting of blanks. Commenting on these illogical legislations is indeed unhelpful, and would only fuel anger and helplessness; the citizens know best that the “improved” electoral system completely counters the values of universal suffrage and universal values like democracy.

This commentary is not going to yap about the electoral system, not because of the advice of my friend or that it is meaningless, but that the world’s political and economic situations are undergoing major changes that require timely analyses. The major changes mentioned here originate from the United States and include short-term changes and even mid-to-long-term reorganizations that will be influential on the global economy including Hong Kong. Be it enterprises, investors, or ordinary citizens, everyone should pay attention.

Newly elected U.S. President Joe Biden, who was often mocked as “Sleepy Joe”, totally did not display any sort of “sleepiness”. Since coming into office, rather than words, he was all about actions which were impactful. Internally, he pushed vaccination at full speed, a complete change from former President Trump’s perfunctoriness. In just three months, 140 million Americans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and those who have received two doses exceed 90 million. This greatly reversed the epidemic situation which was on the verge of being out of control in January, and allowed many of the U.S. states to reopen their economies. With the improvement of the epidemic situation, the U.S. economic recovery has quickly hastened. Nobel-winning economist Paul Krugman predicted that the U.S. economy will grow by 6%, the largest increase since 1984. Many worry that an economic rebound that is too quick will lead to the return of inflation, or even hyperinflation.

Recent economic data, including employment data, clearly reflect the accelerated recovery of the U.S. economy after Biden took office. The number of newly unemployed has returned to 500,000, the lowest since the epidemic; as different states reopen their economy, more restaurants and entertainment venues reopen, the employment situation will further improve, which will lead to the resumption in consumption. As the U.S. economy is recovered, the global economy will also get a boost; Hong Kong, with its export-oriented economy, will certainly benefit certain parts of the process such as import and export.

However, the strong economic recovery in the U.S. will alter the direction of the flow of capital, causing more idle capital and hot money to flow back into the U.S. real economy and financial market. The turbulence that this will cause should not be underestimated. In fact, this economic revival was not only because of the improvement of the epidemic situation, but also because the Biden administration had quickly passed the US$2 trillion economic stimulus package. In addition to distributing money, this stimulus package also included expenditures on infrastructure, training of talents, and environmental protection. In other words, in the next few years, domestic investment in the U.S. will greatly increase, which will then lead to a large amount of funds flowing from East Asia to the West (North America). For Hong Kong’s economy, which is extremely sensitive to the flow of money, the impact of this movement is unknown, but turbulence will be inevitable.

Another political and economic change that must be noted is Biden’s strong push for tax reforms that aims to increase taxes for large enterprises and the wealthy, and to demand the governments of major economies around the world to jointly establish a global minimum corporation tax rate (which is currently recommended at 28% or above) to avoid cut-throat tax cuts that will greatly decrease national taxes as well as large enterprises hiding their earnings in tax havens such as Ireland. Under the pandemic, many countries have offered stimulus packages to their citizens, adding to fiscal deficits. Naturally, they want to increase taxes to make up for the expenditure. Democrat Joe Biden has always been left-leaning, and opting to take advantage of the rich to help the poor in order to increase the power of his government is expected.

The issue is that since the 1980s, under the leadership of Reagan and Thatcher, the world has been adopting tax cuts, regulations reduction, and government power restriction as the direction of political and economic development. The achievements from these measures have been outstanding. This time, waving the anti-epidemic banner, Biden’s call on the whole world to increase taxes and expand the power of the government is going to clash greatly with the political and economic consensus and order of the past 40 years. Although there is momentary bliss (of punishing tech giants who are “too fat to put on socks”), the long-term impact could be the undermining of economic creativity and vitality, therefore weakening long-term economic growth.

Hong Kong has always prided itself on low taxes and non-intervention policies as its charm to attract capital and talent. These advantages could be under pressure with the tax hike and expansion of government’s power, examples might be the decrease in tax discrepancies with other developed economies, or the acceptance of the government’s continuous tangible intervention in the market. This kind of new political and economic order will have a major impact on Hong Kong’s competitiveness and even its ideology, therefore it must be taken seriously.

