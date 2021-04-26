If the whole situation were not as tragic, the logical fallacy to which a consistent number of Western commentators fall prey – some undoubtedly moved by ulterior and quite frankly despicable motives, others because of a genuine cognitive bias or maybe a will to affirm an ‘original’ stance at all costs? -, would oftentimes be rather ironic.

Opinions and thoughts are and should obviously be free – CCP’s universal muzzle-laws be damned -, yet all logic does impose a minimum set of rules. One of which is that while facts may not lead all to the exact same conclusion, ignoring or wilfully distorting those same facts to infer a preferred counter-conclusion should be a no-go in all free societies, at least if one is interested in a genuine democratic debate and decision-making process.

This is all the more important when the area under contention is the very basis of opinion-making: information-sharing capabilities and the press. The additional constitutional guarantees traditionally accorded to these instruments and the people operating them, all serve one over-arching purpose: ensuring the citizen’s right to know the facts, so a free opinion can be formed to instruct their democratic choices.

On the other side of the coin, these additional guarantees impose precise obligations upon the press as a whole: accuracy in reporting, pluralism in voices and opinions, respect for fundamental rights and human dignity.

These principles form the basis for a vibrant and pluralistic public debate in free and open societies, often imperfect but built on a commonly shared set of humane values and with the long-term ambition of striving towards a complex informational eco-system that may ever more effectively guarantee the peoples’ unbiased right to know.

Needless to say every single one of the above principles – from the constitutional guarantees for the press or other information-sharing platforms to the very idea of allowing free opinion-making (the horror!) – are the very enemy of the authoritarian regimes fully engaged in information warfare, at home and around the globe.

Where Russia has long held the free world’s attention in this respect, the Chinese Communist Party has swiftly caught up. From its Great Firewall and unstoppable persecution of independent journalism on the mainland, its relentless attacks on the once bastion of press freedom in Hong Kong are now undeniable. Yet as symbols such as this very Apple Daily come under increasing attack, the danger one of Xi Jinping’s declared secret weapons poses for free societies around the globe remains too often underestimated.

Nowhere is this more evident, despite EU High Representative Borrell’s recent statements re the EU’s incapacity to effectively defend itself from Beijing’s disinformation campaigns, than in the provisions of the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment the European Commission signed with the People’s Republic in late December.

Confronted with an endless list of restrictions from the Chinese side, effectively barring any and all free information gathering and/or sharing, the EU maintains complete openness to the CCP-controlled media platforms aimed at destabilizing the very foundations of our democratic societies.

It is a devastating example of the logical conundrum too many still fall prey to. In a presumed defence of freedom of speech and press, they jump – echoing the CCP’s stance – at the occasion of defending the slew of secret agreements Chinese State outlets hold with Western counterparts or the overt attacks launched by those same outlets on the very principles they derive their presumed right to do so from.

Pluralism, accuracy in reporting, respect for human dignity and free speech are the exact opposite of their daily mission, yet they hold no qualms in raising them in their defence whenever necessary and actually too often still manage to stand their ground.

A clear-cut example is the continuous attempt to defend CCP-controlled international channels CGTN and CCTV-4 from the increasing scrutiny it is under following an Open Letter by over a dozen victims of forced televised confessions. Rather than acknowledging the incredibly serious human rights violations used to produce and air what is the exact opposite of freedom of speech around the world, critics would have it the other way around.

Rather than, as Safeguard Defenders does, demand the CCP’s outlets abide by the same rules and standards all others have to when operating in free and open societies, they would have the victims silenced and freedom of speech effectively drowned under the ever-expanding reach of the CCP’s distortion of facts.

The fact that the irony of this logical fallacy seems to be lost on too many still would be the most ironic of all were it not for the grave repercussions it holds for our human society as a whole. An urgent coming to terms with reality is needed. We cannot and must not accept the sacred principles underpinning our democracies fall victim to the legal distortions Beijing seeks to impose, but hold steadfast in recognizing the pitfalls their participation in our democratic systems pose and put an immediate stop to the ‘CCP exception’.

Under the democratic rule of law, no-one is above the law, least of all those seeking to destroy it with double-speak and false pretence.

(Laura Harth, Human Rights activist and Campaign Director at Safeguard Defenders. Coordinates activities with the Global Committee for the Rule of Law “Marco Pannella” (GCRL) and acts as a regional liaison for the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) in Italy.)

