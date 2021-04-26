Pro-establishment lawmakers have recently called for enacting a law to handle “fake news”. As a matter of course, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who has lost her credibility as a government leader, agrees with the idea, and so does Commissioner of Police Chris Tang, who often positions his police force as a victim. In Hong Kong, many people believe the proposal only concerns the media, when in fact a law to crack down on fake news would be a roadmap of potential landmines for the financial sector. Already the sector has something to worry about - recently the government floated a plan to curb access to company registers.

What constitutes fake news? Articles printed in newspapers and posted on online discussion forums are all news. Analytical reports issued by securities firms can be news. Rumors that some listed companies may be privatized or sold also amount to news. In a broad sense, information circulated in the financial industry every minute can be considered news. If the government enacts a law to deal with fake news, what impact will there be on financial analysts and bankers?

In early April, CCASS data indicated that the number of Meituan shares that Goldman Sachs held on behalf of its client soared by 300 million shares. Apparently that had to do with Meituan’s share placement plan. When the news broke on April 13, Meituan’s share price plunged. That evening, Meituan dismissed the report, saying that “market-related speculations are not true”. The following day, the company’s share price rebounded. But as it turned out on April 19, Meituan sold its shares via placement. The amount of convertible points is similar to the 300 million extra shares held by Goldman Sach.

Should there be a fake news law, Meituan could have sued the source-based report published on April 13 and even claimed that the report incited hatred among big shareholders of Meituan towards the company and caused Meituan’s share price to plunge. But should Meituan not take legal action against the report, and the “untrue speculations” turn out to be true, could fund managers and retail investors driven by Meituan’s “fake response” to buy Meituan’s stocks sue anyone?

Analyst may bow to pressure

Foreign media outlets like to run source-based reports, but companies involved in such reports often dismiss such reports. Media outlets themselves have a good system in place to verify sources. It is just that companies are in denial. With a fake news law, does that mean all sides could be prosecuted?

Bloomberg has run a series of stories about a possible merger of Citic Securities and China Security International. Both companies have said they have not received relevant information. If there is a fake news law, would some party be sued? Is there someone trying to cause disruptions to the market and incite hatred? The idea of a fake news law offers unlimited room for imagination indeed.

News reports dismissed by companies are often about initial public offering (IPO). From the perspective of mainland Chinese companies, they can remain in denial as long as there is no official announcement on an IPO and before they provide IPO documents to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Some companies simply do not want people to know about their IPO plan. In this regard, a fake news law in Hong Kong can be their weapon.

Shortly before the national security law was enacted in Hong Kong last year, rumor had it that some foreign media outlets would relocate their Hong Kong-based commentators to other places. If the government pushes a fake news law and implements it in the most rigorous way, maximizing the magnitude of legal restrictions of freedom of speech and forcing everyone to shut up, it would only take a company’s lawyer to write a letter complaining of fake news, and not only reporters but analysts would have to surrender to the authorities.

(CEO Ching, fb.com/IFC89)

