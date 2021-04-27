By Li Ping

The CCP has been longing for the opportunity to facilitate a video conference between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden during the international climate summit, to allow Xi Jinping to teach him a lesson or two, yet has been disappointed. Last week’s climate summit failed to perpetuate the slowly warming up of the micro-climate in Sino-U.S. relations. Xi Jinping immediately commissioned three main battle warships, regarded as “China’s most advanced assault ships”, into the PLA Navy to show off in front of the American Emperor. What’s surprising was that Putin did not amp up his support for Xi Jinping, but disclosed that he would accept Biden’s invitation to attend a face-to-face meeting in June. In order to sit Biden down for a lecture by Xi Jinping, it looks like the CCP may have to ramp up its cultural and military threats.

During the Mar. 19 Sino-U.S. “2+2 meeting” held in Alaska, the Chinese side’s main goal was to secure an additional summit between Xi Jinping and Biden at the international climate summit. Sadly, during a patriotic and passionate speech by the Chinese side which, although had sung the ode to China’s 120 years of diplomatic humiliation, interrupted the slowly calming rhythm of Sino-U.S. relations. In the past month, despite the frequent bilateral diplomatic interactions and exchanges, the CCP has failed to take it home with the climax of a Sino-U.S. summit.

Why is the Chinese side so desperate to make a Xi-Biden talk happen? It is because no matter what the outcome would be, the CCP would spin it as Xi Jinping teaching Biden a lesson, that the CCP has made new achievements in diplomacy, just like the 2+2 talks. The CCP mouthpieces’ description of Sino-U.S. high-level talks as “lessons” started in 1993, when Chinese President Jiang Zemin met with U.S. President Clinton. The lesson went on for 15 minutes. In the 2+2 talks, Yang Jiechi taught the Americans a lesson for 16 whole minutes.

On Jan. 20, 1993, when Clinton became the resident of the White House, the conflicts on human rights, Taiwan, trade, and security issues between China and the U.S. were no less from the situation today. The Chinese side secured a Jiang-Clinton summit, and spent a lot of time and effort to create a public opinion environment and adjust its foreign policy. Jiang Zemin successively accepted exclusive interviews with U.S. News & World Report and CNN, stressing that China hoped to gain mutual trust with the U.S., and seek common grounds while reserving differences. He even stated clearly at the meeting of foreign diplomatic envoys that he strived to stabilize Sino-U.S. relations as soon as possible, and proposed to adopt the policy of “increase trust, decrease trouble, develop and cooperate, forgo confrontation.” Following a series of high-level exchanges and visits, a Sino-U.S. summit was eventually held at the APEC summit.

On Nov. 19, Jiang Zemin met with Bill Clinton in Seattle. The CCP’s mouthpieces later described the meeting as Jiang Zemin’s 15-minute “lesson” for Clinton in the format of a “monologue”, educating him on the importance of not interfering with other countries’ domestic affairs, as well as explained to Clinton about the issue of global diversification. That time, Clinton had expressed that Jiang Zemin’s perspective on global diversification was persuasive. The state mouthpieces almost spelled out that the good student Clinton expressed that he was “grateful to have been taught”. However, that Sino-U.S. summit indeed won China a long period of a relaxed international environment.

Xi Jinping wants to realize his long-term 2035 plan and desperately needs another 10 years or so of an international environment that is at ease, especially without the U.S. engaging in confrontation. What he wants to say to Biden will likely not stray far from what Jiang Zemin had said back then. The goal is the same, but the strategy is completely different. Since Xi Jinping took power, he has never accepted exclusive interviews by major Western media nor publicly responded to questions regarding his governance. Whether it is the CCP’s diplomats or media commentaries, they were the embodiments of the wolf-warrior who has repeatedly bombarded the U.S. and its allies.

What’s more is that the CCP has now applied the same old cultural and military threats it has been using on Taiwan all these years to its diplomatic strategies with the U.S. Apr. 23 is the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the PLA Army. Xi Jinping personally commissioned three PLA Navy warships, the Changzheng, a nuclear-powered strategic ballistic missile submarine, the Dalian, a 10,000 ton-class destroyer, and the Hainan, an amphibious assault ship. After presenting a PLA flag and naming certificate to the warships, Xi Jinping showed off the advancement of China’s military power, especially regarding the defense industry production capacity, the ability to attack Taiwan, and the ability to counter the U.S. with a second nuclear attack, to countries that have recently been involved in the South China Sea conflicts, including the U.S., the U.K., Japan, and Australia.

Although China’s current national and military power is on a whole different level compared to previously, making Xi Jinping and the CCP more convincing in diplomacy, yet the CCP, even coupled with some of its friends in Asia, Africa and Latin America are obviously still lacking the strength to counter Western powers. Russia, too, is not a strategic partner the CCP could entrust. If the CCP wants to revisit the glory days of Jiang Zemin teaching Bill Clinton a lesson, it is not something that can be achieved simply with cultural and military threats. At most, it will only be a domestic propaganda show. Moreover, with the lessons from Alaska, even if a Sino-U.S. summit does happen, will Biden offer 16 minutes of his time to be taught a lesson by Xi Jinping?

