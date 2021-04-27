So the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) threatened Australia with sanctions again, this time in response to the Australian government’s scrapping of the Victorian state agreements under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The typically terse CCP rebuke – including a vague threat of more CCP sanctions on Australian exports – was entirely predictable, but it seems the tactic is backfiring, both from a public relations and political perspective.

“China urges Australia to immediately correct its mistake, immediately revoke the relevant wrong decision, and not to continue to rub salt on the wound of the already difficult Sino-Australian relations,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy director Wang Wenbin said. “Otherwise, China will definitely respond firmly and forcefully.”

Judged against the usually savage standards of CCP’s “Wolf Warrior diplomacy” this was a tame take. Perhaps the lack of bite ­is a sign that– after hitting Australia with sanctions on everything from lobster to barley to cherries and coal– the CCP is either all sanctioned-out, or maybe – just maybe – the much-vaunted Wolf Warriors are starting to read the room.

The CCP’s tactic of retaliatory sanctions on Australia – whether it be in response to the country’s criticism on human rights, or an enquiry into its handling of COVID-19 – is designed to turn industries like coal, barley and even relatively small-time traders like coral reef fisherman into proxy lobbyists for the CCP.

The CCP strategy goes that a sanction on Australian wine motivates the owners of affected wineries to take to challenge politicians to adopt a “less confrontational” approach with China. It is indirect economic coercion: the wine trade of what was around A$1billion per annum is a drop in the ocean for China – and for Australia, especially compared to the A$130bn-plus worth of iron ore ­exports – but the vineyards are overly dependent on the Chinese market and exposed. The noise smaller industries can create is disproportional to the overall economic impact to the country, but it can create political leverage. The CCP want the owners of vineyards – or lobster fisherman, or beef farmers, or better yet the powerful mining sector or the unions within it – to become its attack dogs and lobby Australian government to stop criticizing CCP for its egregious human rights violations and dishonest dealings with the world.

Coal is the biggest CCP target so far – an export market estimated at A$13.7bn per year – but targeting smaller industries like wine represents better value: the CCP get all of the leverage, for less (and they don’t plunge entire cities into power outages like coal bans can).

At times various Australian industries and stakeholders have played their role as CCP boosters – especially the notoriously soulless mining sector, much of it awash with Chinese investment already – but if this story from regional tabloid the Newcastle Herald, in the Hunter Valley region, last month is any indication, affected Australian industries have grown tired of the tactic and an anti-CCP backlash may have begun.

First, we bring you a response to the CCP’s spurious allegations of price-dumping and subsequent tariffs, from an aggrieved former Hunter Valley winery owner Brian McGuigan. You see, not only does Mr McGuigan not want the Australian government to back down, he wants to hit back.

“We should take all the Chinese vehicles and shove them in the harbor,” said McGuigan, among some other delightfully savage retorts, including this threat: “We should be very upset and do our bit to ensure we respond by not buying Chinese-produced products.”

(McGuigan lists Chinese chemicals as one of those products, which we hope he finds a more environmentally responsible place than the harbor to dump).

Now, given the Newcastle Herald is a regional tabloid based out of Australia’s eighth largest city, this rhetoric may not have got the attention it deserved from the CCP Wolf Warriors, but we can only hope some of them read it here –if only for the pure, unabashed and unfiltered Aussie-ness of it all.

At this point we should add that Newcastle Harbour – the world’s busiest coal port, helped to become that busy by coal sales to China, and the harbor we assume our hero is keen to toss Chinese machinery into – is owned by China (At least for now: that 2014 deal might also come under scrutiny from federal authorities under the new laws that saw the Victorian BRI deal torn-up).

McGuigan’s fellow industry veteran Bruce Tyrell also fired-up, slamming the Chinese tactics as “not fair-dinkum.” (Australian slang translation, “not fair-dinkum”: not genuine or truthful, e.g. “Carrie Lam’s recent statement was not fair dinkum”).

But Bruce was just clearing his throat and then provided some spicy political commentary that will look right at home here in Apple Daily’s English language section.

“I think well-educated, well-travelled, middle-class Chinese people are getting sick of the Chinese communist dictatorship,” he said. “They really like Australian wine. I think they’d like more freedom in their life, as they’ve seen in Western countries. I don’t think they’re terribly happy about being continuously told what to do.”

So not only are Newcastle wine growers not caving in, they have political advice for Xi Jinping. This is not how the strategy was meant to work.

As a whole, the CCP attempts to turn the business community against its government have backfired badly, and as the pushback begins, Australian voices calling for “calm and measured” diplomacy – which is reality are calls for self-censorship – are being consigned to the pithy op-eds of financial journals.

As China’s economy opened in the 1980s, it was as if Australian business was invited to an open bar and enjoyed four decades of drinking at happy hour prices. The Australian economy got drunk China’s cheap labor and gained giddy returns for its abundant natural resources. Now, with relations at an all-time low and heading in the wrong direction still – and coal a dirty word the world over – the party is over, the bar tab is closed, and it is time for many industries to go home. Of course at any party there are always a few stragglers – the guy who ended up with a lampshade on his head (looking at you thermal coal) – but it seems most realize it is time to order an Uber (and definitely not a DiDi). The Aussies had a good night and, sure, the hangover might be a nasty one, but at least they can leave with some dignity intact. The bonus will be that they have their own wine to drink at home.

(Michael Cox is a journalist and Hong Kong permanent resident currently based in Australia. He has previously written for the South China Morning Post, The Age (Melbourne) and Australian Associated Press.)

