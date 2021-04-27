There is no denying that “Tesla” has become synonymous with electric vehicles for many people. A Tesla is rare to come by, and there is always a shortage of Tesla in the global market, especially in China. What’s interesting is that Tesla has been continuously cutting its prices, which seems like a violation of the most basic supply and demand theory in economy. Why exactly is this happening?

In October 2020, the price of the Tesla Model S in the U.S. was reduced twice in one week, by a total of 8%. This year, before Lunar New Year in Hong Kong, Tesla announced that it would reduce the price of Model 3 to less than $300,000 (US$38,700), a reduction of 17%! In fact, from the time Model 3 was launched in November 2018 until October 2020, the Chinese Tesla Model 3′s price was slashed as many as 11 times, which would equate a cumulative reduction of CN$290,000 (US$44,600) and a total price reduction of 54%! These price slashes baffled people. When Tesla already has a supply shortage in the market, then its price cut is surely not to increase sales. Then why is that? It should be that the main goal is to trap competitors in the quagmire of competition. When Tesla cuts its price, it is easy to convince consumers to change their minds. There is no way competitors could sit and do nothing, but if they follow suit with the price cut yet without the scale of Tesla, they will easily lose money.

Although Tesla has adopted price cuts as a competitive strategy, it does not look like its profits have been greatly improved in the process so far. Tesla seems to have mastered its production technology and has become cost-effective. Not only is it able to increase productivity, but also effectively control costs. If Tesla can demonstrate these to the market, it would greatly increase the confidence of investors. After all, Tesla’s current expected price-to-earnings ratio is already at 169 times, which is based on shareholders’ vision of the company’s future development, otherwise there is no way its market value would trump all of the nine largest auto companies in the world combined.

As the electric car market gradually matures, we will soon enter the age of brutal competition. Major automakers have accelerated their entry into this market. For example, Mercedes-Benz announced its newest full-size luxury sedan in the U.S. last week, and made it clear that it was going to compete with Tesla. With Mercedes-Benz’s brand and century-old production technology, Tesla should not take it lightly. Other than Mercedes-Benz, large car manufacturers like Volkswagen and Audi have also sped up in getting themselves into the electric car market. Perhaps the history of the automobile industry in the U.S. in the recent decades could give us some insights. In the 1960s, General Motors dominated the American market in both the low-cost and the luxury realms. At the time, GM’s return on equity was a whopping 46%. However, in the 190s, as European luxury car brands such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW entered the market, GM’s return on equity had fallen to 28%. However, the infiltration had not stopped there. In the 1980s, Japanese car manufacturers like Toyota, Honda, and Nissan created their respective luxury brands of Lexus, Acura, and Infiniti and took over the American luxury car market with a bullseye. By the 1990s, GM’s return on equity had fallen to only 6%. Heavily suffered, there was no coming back for GM, and it declared bankruptcy in 2009. This history proves that the general customers’ loyalty to car brands is not that high. Market strategy and pricing and easily alter consumers’ behaviors. The era of fierce competition for electric vehicles is soon to arrive, and car manufacturers who lack competitiveness will soon be booted from the game.

(Wilson Tang, Executive Director, Treasures Private Client, DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited)

