In recent media interviews, a number of members from the pro-democracy camp were asked whether democrats should run in Legislative Council (LegCo) elections now that Hong Kong’s electoral system has been “improved”. Some of them support the idea and others oppose it. Some others take a wait-and-see approach.

A democrat admitted that currently the pro-democracy camp ought to consider not just whether they should run in LegCo elections but also how different political factions should position themselves in the future. That person said: “Should we still try to get into LegCo, or choose to quit the establishment and be pressure groups just like how we were before there were elections?”

Democrats expected to reach a decision after Election Committee poll

Echoing Lee Wing-tat’s point made in a media interview, the democrat said that should Beijing let Democratic Party members run in elections, it would definitely nominate specific members itself and let them in, but, as Lee pointed out, that would not be simply about whether Democratic Party members could take part in elections or not. “As Ah Tat said, that would involve the questions of whether it is only Democratic Party members favored by Beijing who can run, and whether you would have to return favors after you win. So, it is not a matter of whether democrats get to run or not. As Ah Tat said, it would be about a party’s position and whether it safeguards its bottom line or not.” These issues were more important, the democrat noted, adding that “before democrats decide whether to run or not, they need to think carefully about these questions because they are related to a party’s position in the long run. It is not merely a question of whether to run or not in the upcoming election.”

According to another political source, some mainstream democrats whom he has talked to do not like the idea of running in LegCo elections in the future. “While they agree that a political party cannot justify itself if its members do not run in elections, they question whether it is necessary to make a lot of compromises just for the sake of running.”

Some veteran democrats are of the view that if one has to make a lot of compromises to be able to run in elections, they would rather their parties be pressure groups just like in the old days when there were no elections. “This way, at least they can stick to their principles,” he said.

The source believes mainstream democrats will continue to discuss whether they should run or not. “I guess it will be after the Election Committee election at the earliest that mainstream democrats can come to a decision.”

